UFC Belgrade Payouts: How Much Will Uroš Medić, Daniel Rodriguez, Jan Blachowicz, and Others Earn?

Every UFC event creates winners and losers, but the biggest talking point isn’t always what happens inside the Octagon. Sometimes, the real intrigue begins after the final bell. With the promotion making history in Serbia, UFC Belgrade Payouts have become one of the hottest topics among fans eager to know which stars are set for the biggest paydays. So, who stands to cash in the most, and how do those figures compare to their past earnings? Let’s break it all down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Have the Official UFC Belgrade Fighter Payouts Been Confirmed?

No. As of now, the UFC has not officially confirmed the fighter payouts for UFC Fight Night 283: Medić vs. Rodriguez in Belgrade. The promotion rarely publishes fighter purses itself, with disclosed salaries typically released by athletic commissions after an event when local regulations require it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since this marks the UFC’s first-ever event in Serbia, the country’s disclosure rules may differ from those in the United States, meaning official purse figures may never become public. While post-fight bonuses and Promotional Guidelines Compliance payments could be announced, the fighters’ base salaries are expected to remain undisclosed unless Serbian authorities release them.

How Much Is Uroš Medić Expected to Earn as the Main Event Headliner and What Has He Earned Before?

Uroš “The Doctor” Medić is expected to receive the biggest payday of his UFC career when he headlines the promotion’s first-ever event in Serbia. Riding a three-fight streak of first-round knockout wins, including a victory over Geoff Neal that earned him a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus, Medić has significantly raised his profile.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the UFC has not disclosed his current contract, his show money is estimated to fall between $50,000 and $150,000, with an equal win bonus if victorious. Earlier in his UFC run, Medić likely competed under entry-level contracts before earning improved terms through his recent success.

How Much Is Daniel Rodriguez Expected to Earn and What Has D-Rod Earned in Past UFC Fights?

Daniel Rodriguez is expected to earn one of the largest purses on the UFC Belgrade card as the main event challenger. Based on his veteran status and recent resurgence, his estimated show money is $75,000 to $125,000, with a matching win bonus if victorious.

Rodriguez’s net worth is estimated at $1 million to $3 million as of 2026. His disclosed earnings include $73,500 for his submission win over Tim Means in his UFC debut, while his early reported UFC career earnings reached roughly $201,000 before later fights, bonuses, and sponsorship payments significantly increased his overall income.

How Much Is Jan Blachowicz Expected to Earn and What Has the Former Champion Made in Past Fights?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz is expected to be among the highest-paid fighters at UFC Belgrade, with an estimated purse of $500,000 to $800,000, although the UFC has not confirmed fighter salaries. His biggest reported payday came against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259, where he reportedly earned $1.54 million, including a $750,000 base salary, $750,000 win bonus, and $40,000 in Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay.

Earlier, his title-winning victory over Dominick Reyes earned him a reported $430,000, comprising a $350,000 base salary, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, and $30,000 incentive pay. Blachowicz’s net worth is estimated at around $4.5 million.

How Much Are Aleksandar Rakić and Marcin Tybura Expected to Earn in Their Heavyweight Bout?

Aleksandar Rakić and Marcin Tybura are expected to earn among the higher purses on the UFC Belgrade main card, though the UFC has not disclosed official salaries. Rakić, a former top-five light heavyweight contender, is projected to receive $125,000 to $200,000, despite entering on a four-fight losing streak and making his heavyweight debut, which may have led to a restructured contract.

Tybura, a longtime heavyweight veteran coming off two consecutive defeats, is expected to earn $150,000 to $250,000 based on his experience and established UFC tenure. Their final payouts could increase through win bonuses and sponsorship payments.

While the official figures remain under wraps, the estimated UFC Belgrade Payouts offer a fascinating glimpse into how experience, momentum, and star power can shape a fighter’s earnings. As the UFC makes its long-awaited debut in Serbia, all eyes will be on both the action inside the Octagon and the paydays that follow. Stay tuned, because the biggest surprises may come after the final bell.