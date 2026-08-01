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UFC Belgrade Viewers Witness Heartfelt Moment as Serbian Fighter Translates for Opponent After Submission Loss 

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Aug 1, 2026 | 3:11 PM EDT

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UFC Belgrade Viewers Witness Heartfelt Moment as Serbian Fighter Translates for Opponent After Submission Loss 

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Aug 1, 2026 | 3:11 PM EDT

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For years, UFC events have produced countless highlights of fighters engaging in brutal clashes inside the Octagon. But seldom does the sport shed its tough exterior and deliver heartfelt moments that remain etched in fans’ memories. At UFC’s first-ever event in Serbia tonight, fans witnessed one of those moments.

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Switzerland’s Robert Valentine faced Serbia’s own Duško Todorović at UFC Belgrade in a high-stakes middleweight clash. For Valentine, the fight turned out to be a quick affair as he dominated Todorović before securing a first-round guillotine choke submission at 4 minutes 14 seconds of round 1. However, immediately after the fight, the Belgrade crowd witnessed a touching moment as Valentine asked Todorović to translate his post-fight speech for him. Without a moment’s hesitation, his opponent Duško Todorović stepped up and relayed the message for the crowd present at the Belgrade Arena.

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“Look at this guy next to me,” Valentine said in English, with Todorović translating into Serbian. “We are basically the same guy. We would be brothers, but today, unfortunately, we both had to fight. That’s how we make our living. That’s the job we chose. And I want to say, Serbia, you guys f—in rock. You’re a f—ing warrior country. I’m honored to fight here, and I’m honored to fight a guy like Duško Todorović.”

This is a developing story….

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Biplob Chakraborty is a combat sports writer at EssentiallySports, where he delivers clear and engaging fight analysis, event previews, and post-fight breakdowns. With over two years of experience writing about mixed martial arts, Biplob combines his love for the sport with his background as a boxing practitioner to bring fans closer to the action inside the cage. His work focuses on not just the storylines but the techniques and moments that truly define each fight. Before joining EssentiallySports, Biplob built a solid foundation in combat sports journalism by running his own MMA news site and contributing to other respected outlets. He’s known for creating audience-friendly content that reaches fight fans worldwide, keeping them up to date on the latest UFC news and trends. Biplob’s passion for MMA grew from watching unforgettable battles like the iconic Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald fight, and that same passion shines through every article he writes.

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