UFC Belgrade Viewers Witness Heartfelt Moment as Serbian Fighter Translates for Opponent After Submission Loss 

For years, UFC events have produced countless highlights of fighters engaging in brutal clashes inside the Octagon. But seldom does the sport shed its tough exterior and deliver heartfelt moments that remain etched in fans’ memories. At UFC’s first-ever event in Serbia tonight, fans witnessed one of those moments.

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Switzerland’s Robert Valentine faced Serbia’s own Duško Todorović at UFC Belgrade in a high-stakes middleweight clash. For Valentine, the fight turned out to be a quick affair as he dominated Todorović before securing a first-round guillotine choke submission at 4 minutes 14 seconds of round 1. However, immediately after the fight, the Belgrade crowd witnessed a touching moment as Valentine asked Todorović to translate his post-fight speech for him. Without a moment’s hesitation, his opponent Duško Todorović stepped up and relayed the message for the crowd present at the Belgrade Arena.

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“Look at this guy next to me,” Valentine said in English, with Todorović translating into Serbian. “We are basically the same guy. We would be brothers, but today, unfortunately, we both had to fight. That’s how we make our living. That’s the job we chose. And I want to say, Serbia, you guys f—in rock. You’re a f—ing warrior country. I’m honored to fight here, and I’m honored to fight a guy like Duško Todorović.”

This is a developing story….