UFC Belgrade Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Uroš Medić, Daniel Rodriguez, Jan Blachowicz, and Others

A fighter’s walkout song is one of the most personal choices they make before stepping into the Octagon. It gives fans a clear look at their mindset, their background, and what they plan to do inside the cage. When the UFC comes to Belgrade for its first event in Serbia, those entrance tracks carry even more emotion. From local stars returning home to former world champions building their legacy, here is a look at the entrance music used by the fighters on the card.

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What Song Does Uroš Medić Walk Out To and What Did He Choose It for His Home Crowd?

Uroš Medić famously walked out to Led Zeppelin’s classic rock track “Immigrant Song” during his early UFC career. The choice was deeply personal for Medić, who left Serbia to chase his fighting dream in America and went years without seeing his family back home. The track represented his real-life journey as an immigrant building a successful life through mixed martial arts.

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Walking out in front of his home crowd in Belgrade brings his entire journey full circle. Choosing walkout music for a historic event in Serbia carries far more emotional weight than a regular Fight Night entrance.

A fighter’s music sets their focus and tells the arena exactly who they are. For Medić, entering the cage on home soil gives him a chance to celebrate his roots and share a special moment with the Serbian fans.

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What Song Does Daniel Rodriguez Walk Out To?

Daniel Rodriguez previously walked out to “Dollaz + Sense” by DJ Quik, a nod to his Los Angeles roots. More recently, however, “D-Rod” has switched to an original rap song featuring his own vocals. While he has confirmed that he plans to use his own music going forward, the title of the track has not been publicly revealed.

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Recently, Rodriguez made a big change by walking out to his own original music. After entering the Octagon to a track he rapped on himself, Rodriguez stated that he plans to use his own music for his future fights. He even joked about wanting to be the first fighter in UFC history to rap his own entrance live while making the walk down the tunnel to the cage.

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What Song Does Jan Blachowicz Walk Out To And Has He Changed His Music for the Belgrade Crowd?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz has built a reputation for epic entrances throughout his career. His most famous walkout track is “The Politics & The Life” by Daniel Pemberton from the King Arthur movie soundtrack. He has also used “I Will Never Give Up” by the Polish band The Analogs, a song created specifically as his official fight entrance.

As the most experienced and decorated fighter on the card, Błachowicz’s walkout carries extra weight and respect. Instead of changing his style for the Belgrade crowd, the Polish star sticks to the epic warrior tracks that reflect his European roots and his famous “Legendary Polish Power.” His entrance music signals to the entire arena that a former world champion is ready for war.

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What Songs Are Aleksandar Rakić and Marcin Tybura Walking Out To?

Walkout music often gives fans a glimpse into a fighter’s personality before the cage door closes, and both Aleksandar Rakić and Marcin Tybura have made memorable choices over the years. Rakić, who was born in Vienna to Serbian parents, has previously walked out to “Ready for War” by 50 Cent, a fitting anthem for one of the UFC’s hardest-hitting strikers.

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Across the cage, veteran heavyweight Marcin Tybura has long favored “Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers for his UFC walkouts. The energetic rock classic has accompanied the Polish veteran on multiple occasions as he makes the walk to the Octagon. With both men bringing distinct musical tastes, their entrances should help set the tone before the action begins in Belgrade.

Walkout music may last only a few minutes, but for UFC fighters, it is often the final piece of preparation before the cage door closes. Whether it’s a song that reflects their roots, fuels their confidence, or simply gets them into the right mindset, those tracks become part of their identity. As the fighters make the walk in Belgrade, their music will signal that the talking is over and the fight is about to begin.