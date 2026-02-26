UFC BJJ Champ Defends Dana White’s Controversial Policy Amid Backlash

“Freedom” under Dana White’s banner now faces scrutiny, as this week, the multi-billion-dollar UFC restricted its athletes from competing in the Abu Dhabi Combat Club’s event (ADCC). Unlike traditional commercial promotions, the ADCC tournament, held every two years, prioritizes elite competition and prestige over promoting fighters’ individual brands.

As a result, several BJJ figures, including Tom DeBlass, Geo Martinez, and Craig Jones, criticized and condemned the UFC’s exclusive BJJ model. However, UFC BJJ champion Mickey Musumeci stepped forward to defend the promotion’s controversial decision on Instagram.

“How dare UFC not want to spend millions of dollars investing in Jiu Jitsu events, building their athletes to get maximal exposure, just to donate their athletes to help other events? ADCC – 1 event (every 2 years) winner makes 20k. To UFC BJJ – 20 events (10 per year),” wrote Mickey Musumeci on Instagram.

Dana White has already faced backlash for restricting fighters from taking side quests, a policy that previously led Francis Ngannou to leave the UFC.

At the same time, Musumeci clarified in his post that his “only beef” with ADCC is the absence of the lightweight 145-pound class, which has forced him to withdraw from the event multiple times. The UFC BJJ champ also pointed out that promotions like the UFC or One Championship give greater opportunities to BJJ fighters who have already established themselves as brands, whereas ADCC-style events mainly reward competitors at the trial and invitation levels.

In the meantime, the UFC reinforced its strategy by restricting BJJ stars from participating in ADCC. The promotion still allows athletes to compete in other organizations, such as RAF Wrestling and Hype FC, but blocks them from ADCC.

Right now, Dana White’s other venture, Zuffa Boxing, bars boxers from competing outside the promotion and requires them to accept any opponents designated by Zuffa, which is a restriction rarely seen in boxing. As a result, critics have targeted many of Dana White’s other policies as well.

Khabib Nurmagomedov criticizes Dana White’s “unfair” policy

Over the past few months, Dana White & Co. have actively cut fighters who fail to connect with fans, effectively showing them the exit door. Of course, being undefeated or maintaining a long win streak does not guarantee job security, because if a fighter cannot engage the audience, the UFC releases them. This includes several unbeaten Russian athletes who could not secure a finish, a move confirmed by commentator Laura Sanko.

Now, the UFC is focusing on maximizing its new era of streaming with Paramount, which led to the release of many Russian stars, including Rinat Fakhrtdinov. On top of that, UFC’s streaming deal in Russia remains weak because most fans rely on piracy links. A few months ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov criticized the UFC and other MMA promotions.

“I feel very bad for US promotions—very, very bad. Because there are so many hungry fighters coming, and they don’t like to talk, they don’t like trash talk. They just come, smash people, and take money. And US promotions, they don’t like this. They like trash talking, they like entertainment.”

At the same time, with the UFC implementing many new policies, how do you view these latest rules? Do you think these policies could backfire? Share your opinion below.