UFC CEO Dana White Openly Mocks Hall of Fame Star’s Weight in Surprising Dig

Dana White isn’t everyone’s friend in the UFC world—and that’s just how he operates. However, when he does form a bond, it’s often for life. For example, look at UFC commentator Joe Rogan or President Donald Trump: The UFC CEO doesn’t see these connections as simple employer-employee relationships. Instead, he treats them as deep, long-standing friendships with untold stories lurking beneath the surface.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Until now, most of these stories stayed behind closed doors. That changed when UFC legends Matt Serra and Jake Shields sat down for an in-depth conversation on the Serra YouTube channel, offering a rare glimpse inside the world of the UFC. During the chat, ‘The Terra’ dropped a surprising revelation: a moment when UFC president Dana White mocked him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt Serra opens up about UFC CEO Dana White mocking him for being overweight

Matt Serra and Dana White share a friendship that has stood the test of time, forming a cornerstone of both their personal and professional lives. Rooted in mutual respect and shared experiences. Reflecting on their connection in an interview with FOX Sports, Serra said, “I’ve always considered him kind of a friend. I’m not that business kind of guy where I keep it separate.”

That friendship remains strong to this day. Recently, while speaking with Jake Shields, Matt Serra recounted a moment when Shields playfully called him out, saying he was “fat as sh-t” ahead of a fight. Shields recalled, “What the fuck did you eat, Matt Serra?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt Serra chuckled, explaining that the line was nothing new—it was exactly what Dana White used to say to him. “Oh, wait… You took Dana’s line… Dana would always… he would always say to me… Dana would say to me in front of… and he’d have all his head spin around. So anything he says is going to be funny. He goes, ‘Oh, you look like you ate Matt Sarah.’ And everybody goes, ‘Listen, at 5’6, you can’t afford to get a little bit of pounds on you.'”

via Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240414_mjr_su5_008

AD

Behind the laughs and locker-room banter, Matt Serra’s journey inside the Octagon was a relentless grind. Standing at 5’6″, he constantly battled the scales, admitting he might have been better suited for the 155-pound lightweight division rather than welterweight. His love of food—particularly pasta and pizza—made staying lean a daily challenge. Even as a teenager, ‘The Terra’s appetite didn’t slow him down; he earned free pizzas after winning the “Weightlifting Pizza Boy” competition at just 18.

After years of pouring everything into his fights, Serra hung up his gloves in 2010. Yet retirement didn’t slow his involvement in the sport. He has maintained a close friendship with UFC president Dana White, and together they ran the reality series Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight. Matt Serra also co-hosts the official UFC podcast, UFC Unfiltered, alongside comedian Jim Norton, continuing to share his insights and stories from inside the fight world.

Throwback: Matt Serra on His “Chemistry” with White

After hanging up his gloves, Matt Serra had his sights set on an MMA comeback. But a diagnosis of thoracic outlet syndrome threw a wrench into those plans, adding a new layer of challenge to his career. Rather than step away from the sport entirely, Serra pivoted, diving into coaching at his gym in Long Island, New York. Over the years, he has trained stars like Nick Diaz and a wave of rising fighters, honing their Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills and fight strategies.

In 2015, Dana White returned to the spotlight, stepping in front of the camera with his podcast after a long break from YouTube video blogs. He launched the UFC series Looking for a Fight and brought Serra onboard with a clear mission: travel to new locations and discover fresh talent. What happened next was instant chemistry—both on-screen and off. Speaking to FOX, Serra revealed the key to the show’s success:

“Three episodes later, the UFC has a hit on its hands with ‘Looking for a Fight’ and Serra chalks the success of the show up to one thing — chemistry. ‘Anything in life, especially in entertainment, it comes down to chemistry,‘ Serra said. ‘Chemistry is everything and I think we have a good chemistry. The three of us. “The Tooth” is such a wacky guy and Dana’s funny. It’s fun to watch and I think that’s what people are picking up on.'”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The banter reflects the locker-room culture of the UFC’s earlier days. By today’s standards, such jokes could raise eyebrows, but Serra emphasized the friendship context—making clear it came from a place of camaraderie, not malice.

Today, Looking for a Fight continues to air on UFC Fight Pass, with Dana White, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas traveling the country to uncover emerging MMA talent from regional promotions. What do you think of this trio’s dynamic? Share your thoughts in the comments below.