Carlos Ulberg just got dragged into a relationship rumor involving Israel Adesanya, and instead of simply brushing it off, the UFC star fired back with a response that could make things even more awkward between the former City Kickboxing teammates.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The comment came under an Instagram post discussing Adesanya’s decision to leave City Kickboxing, as a fan accused the 36-year-old of dating Adesanya’s ex and even suggested the alleged relationship could have played a role in ‘The Stylebender’ leaving the gym. As expected, ‘Black Jag’ flat-out denied the claim, but then dropped a brutal little jab that appeared to point straight at his former teammate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“False accusations I don’t move like that. Someone tag Israel; that’s his move,” he replied.

Imago Carlos Ulberg of the light heavyweight division walks out during the UFC Fight Night at RAC Arena, Perth, Australia on Sunday 28 September 2025. Photo: Travis Hayto / Perth Australia Copyright: xx

The timing makes it even more interesting. Carlos Ulberg and Israel Adesanya’s relationship has already drawn attention this year. After Ulberg beat Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327 in April to win the vacant light heavyweight title, ‘The Last Stylebender’ skipped the Miami event and did not publicly congratulate his longtime teammate on the biggest win of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

That absence raised eyebrows given how close the two fighters had been at City Kickboxing. Still, coach Eugene Bareman played down any talk of bad blood, insisting that whatever tension existed between them had already been sorted out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No [there is no issue], the boys trained together leading up to this camp. They trained together leading up to Israel’s fight,” Bareman told Ariel Helwani back in April. “Man, look, in any gym, there’s always going to be times when you’re bumping heads with people.

“But yeah, the boys are all good. But the media and social media—they love to [feed it]; they say what they want.”

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Black Jag’ and Israel Adesanya spent years training together at City Kickboxing, with their size and elite kickboxing skills making them valuable sparring partners. ‘The Last Stylebender’ used Ulberg to prepare for his middleweight title fights, while the 36-year-old got to learn from a teammate who had already reached the top of the UFC.

Their bond went beyond the gym, too. Before 2026, every numbered UFC event Carlos Ulberg fought on was headlined by Adesanya: UFC 259, UFC 271, UFC 281, and UFC 293. They traveled together and regularly backed each other during fight weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel Adesanya even helped put his teammate on the map through his Freestylebender YouTube channel, featuring him in training footage, watch-alongs, and other content while repeatedly backing his teammate as a future champion. That makes Israel Adesanya’s eventual exit from City Kickboxing all the more intriguing.

Israel Adesanya claims ‘disrespect’ as the major reason behind the decision to walk away

Israel Adesanya walked away from City Kickboxing after more than 16 years with Auckland gym and longtime coach Eugene Bareman. The former UFC champion later described the split as being even tougher than a breakup, making it clear that leaving a place he had called home for so long was anything but easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while the aforementioned fan speculated the alleged relationship contributed to Adesanya’s departure, ‘The Last Stylebender’ cited disrespect and manipulation as his reasons for leaving the gym.

“It was a hard decision. It could have been worse than a breakup. You’ve had bad breakups before; we all have,” he said on his YouTube channel. “And then sometimes when I was younger, I could feel like, ‘Man, I’ve spent so much time with this person, I’ve invested this much, I don’t want to lose all those years. And then you stick to it regardless of the disrespect, the manipulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But you stick with them because it’s like you don’t want to let those [years] go to waste. But then, as I got older, I can see things for what they are. So, as hard as it was, it also was really easy once I got it done. Once I ripped the Band-Aid off, I was like, ‘Oh, I can see the forest for the trees’, so it was good.”

‘The Last Stylebender’ has since moved on from City Kickboxing and will try to snap his four-fight losing streak when he faces Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia on December 5. The 37-year-old will fight for the first time since leaving the gym and is preparing for the bout with Unity MMA after spending some time also training alongside Alexander Volkanovski.

Carlos Ulberg, meanwhile, remains sidelined after a wild 2026 campaign. He won the vacant UFC light heavyweight title by knocking out Jiri Prochazka with a left hook at 3:45 of the first round at UFC 327, only to suffer a serious knee injury during the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

An MRI later confirmed a torn ACL, forcing ‘Black Jag’ to undergo surgery on April 16. The new champion has indicated that he does not expect to return until 2027.