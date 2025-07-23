UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis Pays One Line Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, Dead at 76

The world of music was shaken to its core by a gut-wrenching shock that left the entire community reeling. ‘The Prince of Darkness’, godfather of heavy metal, the iconic Ozzy Osbourne, is no longer with us. The legendary frontman has been laid to rest at the age of 76. His legacy will echo through generations of metalheads, but Ozzy’s influence reached far beyond music. Even the MMA world paid tribute, as UFC middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis stepped forward to mourn the loss of an absolute icon.

Taking his Instagram handle, ‘Stillknocks,’ uploaded a photo of Osbourne on his story with a caption that read, “Absolute legend, what a run it was.” For longtime MMA fans, Black Sabbath’s music is nothing new. From Clay Guida to Pat Sabatini to Jim Miller, many fighters have used Black Sabbath’s music as their walkout songs. The late frontman’s connection to the MMA world runs deeper through his music.

The news was broken by his family, who released a statement confirming the passing of one of the greatest frontmen of all time. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Battling Parkinson’s for years, Ozzy remained a beacon of positivity, always making the world chime in to his iconic tunes. His passing comes just weeks after he retired from performing. On July 5th, Osbourne reunited with his old bandmates for the first time since 2005 at an all-star farewell concert featuring some of metal’s biggest names. Even while fighting multiple illnesses, he believed it was his duty to serve the fans who made him a legend.

During the concert, he told the fans, “I’ve been laid up for six years, and you’ve got no idea how I feel.” Ozzy referred to his battle with parkinson. He further added, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” As the world mourns the loss of a music legend, the MMA world reacted familiarly, remembering his footsteps, followed by heartfelt condolences.

Conor McGregor’s teammate mourns the loss of Ozzy Osbourne

Dricus Du Plessis wasn’t the only one from the MMA world saddened by the passing of the heavy metal legend. Members of Conor McGregor’s circle also took to social media to mourn the loss of the greatest frontman of all time. Tributes poured in from around the globe, including from BKFC fighter and The Mac Life journalist Oscar Willis.

Taking his social media handle, Willis shared a photo of Ozzy as he quoted one of his most infamous lines, “He’s my f–king midget and I’ll f–king do what I want with him.” He followed up with a more emotional post where he wrote, “Ozzy Osbourne got to do his last gig, and slip away a week or so later. Good for him. Legend.”

Not just Willis — Dillon Danis came forward to mourn the loss of the legendary musician. He took to his X handle to write, “Ozzy Osbourne. The voice, the energy, the chaos. There will never be another like him. He changed music forever and gave a generation something to believe in. Thank you for everything, legend. You’ll never be forgotten.”

Born and raised as John Michael Osbourne in 1948 in the working-class neighborhood of Aston, Birmingham, Ozzy faced many hardships throughout his life. His rise from the streets of Aston to becoming a beacon of hope for metal fans will be etched in history in golden words. From founding Black Sabbath to turning it into one of the greatest bands the world has ever seen, Osbourne lived his life king-sized, unapologetic, and fearless. With his passing, an era has truly come to an end.