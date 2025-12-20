UFC Champ Flaunts Negotiation Advantage After Dana White’s $23 Billion Claim to Donald Trump

In 2001, Dana White and the Fertitta brothers bought the UFC for $2 million, hoping to disrupt the combat sports market. It was a gamble that paid off massively. After more than 30 years of putting on fights, the company has now amassed a significantly higher valuation. According to UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison, the promotion is worth a staggering $23 billion, a figure she picked up during a White House conversation between the UFC boss and U.S. President Donald Trump. Something that could be fruitful for her.

“At one point, Trump was talking about it and said, ‘I remember when you sold the company for $4 billion or something. That was great.’ They were both talking about their billions of dollars, and I’m just sitting there like, ‘Oh,’” Harrison said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “Then Trump asked Dana, ‘What do you think it’s worth now?’ And Dana said, ‘It’s estimated at around $23 billion,’” she added.

If the UFC champion’s numbers are true, that valuation is remarkable. As per Statista, the UFC was valued at $11.3 billion in 2024, which was already massive growth under Dana White’s leadership. But doubling that valuation in just one year? That’s an exponential financial growth.

That said, while Harrison sounded awe-struck after revealing that figure, she also appeared hopeful. Why? Because the 135-pound queen believes it could give her an advantage in future negotiations.

“I was like, ‘That’s really good to know going into negotiations,’ and Trump thought that was hilarious,” Harrison added.

Now, while Harrison may expect a solid edge at the negotiating table, it’s unlikely she’ll receive a share of the company’s revenue, as the UFC follows a revenue-sharing model. Instead, the women’s bantamweight champion will look to boost her show/win money with her performances and star power.

However, it may not be just her earnings that could be affected. Harrison’s revelation about the company’s valuation could also give other fighters added leverage. Next year, the UFC will begin its historic Paramount+ and CBS era, and Dana White may introduce noticeable changes.

So far, White believes those changes will be positive. He also feels fans will benefit, as watching fights could become far more affordable compared to the PPV-heavy model.

Dana White expects even bigger UFC under Paramount+ CBS era

It’s no secret that the UFC securing a $7.7 billion deal for seven years (roughly $1.1 billion annually) with Paramount is a groundbreaking business move. While White understands the financial boost it brings to the company, he has also emphasized how much fans stand to gain, especially in terms of viewing costs.

“The amount of marketing these guys are going to do for the UFC on their platform it’s impossible for the sport not to get even bigger. It was $1,200 or $1,300 to be a fan this year. It’s going to be $120 next year or something like that for the entire year. We have huge fights coming up. The White House fight alone will be madness,” White said at the UFC 323 post-fight press conference.

Previously, watching a UFC event could cost $70 to $80 or even more, depending on the card. Now, fans will be able to watch their favorite stars collide inside the Octagon with just a Paramount+ subscription, currently priced at $12.99 per month without ads or $7.99 with ads. That’s a massive difference.

That said, while it seems clear that the UFC and its viewers will be happy with what the next year brings financially, the real question remains: can the fighters say the same? That answer will come soon enough.

Until then, share your thoughts on the UFC’s reported valuation in the comments section below.