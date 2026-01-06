UFC Champ Islam Makhachev Impressively Leads Nurmagomedov MMA School in Dagestan’s $100K Wrestball Tournament

Islam Makhachev is back in action, but this time in a different sport. The Dagestan champion, who claimed the welterweight title at UFC 322 last November by defeating Jack Della Maddalena to become a two-division champion and surpass his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, is now leading Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA School team in a regional tournament with a $100,000 grand prize up for grab.

Right now, Dagestan is hosting the Caspian Cup Wrestball, a fast-paced mix of wrestling, rugby, and basketball that also serves as a warm-up for wrestlers. Today, Islam Makhachev’s team faced Tarki Tau in their opening match, and Makhachev once again dominated on the court, alongside PFL star Gadzhi Rabadanov and UFC veteran Zabit Magomedsharipov, who are also part of the team.

Islam Makhachev swaps Octagon for basketball court in Dagestan

“And UFC champ Islam Makhachev is great at defence too,” wrote MMA page PAM on X, referring to how Makhachev showcased his wrestling defense skills in basketball by stopping the opposing team from scoring. Meanwhile, several Olympians also competed on both teams.

Although Wrestball or Rugball doesn’t hold official international recognition like the Olympics, players across Russia and Eastern Europe have made it a popular pastime. The sport exists outside the international multi-sport framework.

At first, Wrestball looks like basketball, but once athletes start aggressive grappling, it quickly turns into wrestling. That’s why it’s a favorite sport for Makhachev, who has shown his love for basketball. “In my professional career, I tried many different sports, and that’s why I play basketball well,” said Islam Makhachev in 2022.

The game began in 1999 as a warm-up for hybrid wrestling matches, and over time it has grown into national leagues and tournaments, which often surprises the Western world. Last year, while taking a break from training ahead of UFC 322, Islam Makhachev attended a basketball game to watch the Knicks take on the Nets.

At the ongoing Caspian Cup in Dagestan, top-level players competed alongside Islam Makhachev, but former UFC star Zabit Magomedsharipov, who has been away from professional sports for years, remained the fan favorite for selfies with kids and teens, as viral videos show.

While the Russian MMA legend enjoys basketball the most, it’s not his first choice in sports. From motor sports to horse riding, he has tried his hand at many activities, but there’s one game that truly holds his heart.

Makhachev enjoys life away from the Octagon

Islam Makhachev invests all his money into his farm, horses, and sheep, fully living among them. He enjoys the kind of lifestyle many dream of, hanging out with friends and teammates, riding motorcycles, and racing horses across the Makhachkala region. Just like his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev loves soccer.

Ahead of his 2024 fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, he joined his team for a friendly football match and, surprisingly, defeated Khabib’s team. Reacting to the win, he said, “Today is history. We beat Khabib’s team. For everybody it’s just a game, but for our team, this is a fight. Today we won.” He shared his excitement with fans.

In addition, Islam Makhachev also plays pedal games with his friends, keeping the fun going off the mat. At the moment, he’s on a break, and his next opponent in the welterweight division is still unknown.

