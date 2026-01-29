UFC Champ Khamzat Chimaev Narrowly Escapes Brawl After Confronting MMA Fighter in Oman

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, currently sidelined from the Octagon due to an injury, has made headlines again. While he is healing from recent surgery, ‘Borz’ has kept himself busy by making guest appearances at regional MMA promotions. But even the best-laid plans can stumble, and his latest appearance did not go as expected.

Khamzat Chimaev is right now in Oman promoting the upcoming Fitbox Fighting Championship, also known as FFC 5.0, which marks the promotion’s first-ever event in the country. The Oman Automobile Association will host the event, and it will feature a headline showdown between Anthony Zeidan and Dzhokhar Duraev. This matchup carries extra significance, as it pits a Lebanese fighter against a Russian opponent, while Duraev is also a friend of Chimaev.

Just hours before the event, tensions flared during the fighters’ face-off. Anthony Zeidan and Dzhokhar Duraev exchanged heated words, and then when Zeidan stepped down from the stage, he and Chimaev came dangerously close to starting a brawl. Security quickly stepped in and separated them. Later, Redconer shared a video of the incident on Instagram.

Fortunately, the security team managed the situation before it got out of hand. In case the confrontation had escalated, it could have further delayed Khamzat Chimaev’s return, as Dana White and the UFC are awaiting his first title defense.

As potential contender Nassourdine Imavov prepares for his title shot, “Borz” will likely return after Ramadan. That said, Chimaev might make his comeback at the UFC White House event this summer, putting him in the perfect position for the promotion to maximize viewership. At the same time, Chimaev also wishes to move up and face Alex Pereira.

‘Borz’ targets Alex Pereira at White House event

Before retiring, Khamzat Chimaev aims to become the promotion’s first-ever three-division champion. He has already secured the middleweight title and now wants to capture the light heavyweight belt, a feat that currently seems out of reach. Still, the UFC thrives on entertainment, and a potential showdown with Alex Pereira could draw massive attention, even though Pereira plans to move up to heavyweight to face Jon Jones.

Amid the uncertainty, Khamzat Chimaev recently called out Pereira in a series of tweets. “Don’t worry, I will finish you fast, Alex Pereira.” He later added, “All Brazilian fans tell this boy if you’re not scared tell him to fight.” In addition, ‘Borz’ also challenged Pereira’s coach, Glover Teixeira, to finish him.

However, ‘Poatan’ has mostly stayed silent and instead called out Chimaev for the UFC BJJ event for the “charity.” Chimaev responded: “Let’s go. I can submit you both the same night… Easy money.”

Khamzat Chimaev’s first title defense remains uncertain; however, UFC is steadily building the UFC White House card, set for June 14. Meanwhile, both Chimaev and Alex Pereira have yet to defend their titles, leaving fans wondering if this could be the matchup everyone wants to see. Share your thoughts below.