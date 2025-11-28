UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili ‘Not Motivated’ by $150,000+ Gift Even as He Embraces Millionaire Life

The UFC never runs short on those rags-to-riches stories. Well, Conor McGregor is the usual example, going from a plumber living off Irish welfare checks to the highest-paid fighter the sport has ever seen. Merab Dvalishvili’s name also belongs on that list. Until 2020, ‘The Machine’ worked in construction just to keep his championship dream alive. Now, as he is sitting on millions, he admits money was never what pushed him. For him, it always came down to legacy.

Currently, the reigning bantamweight champion sits at roughly a $2 million net worth. And with a full career still ahead, the Georgian star will easily blow past that number. But as Merab chases greatness by trying to become the first UFC fighter to defend a title four times in a year at UFC 323 against Petr Yan, and gets paid pretty handsomely along the way for this rematch, he admits he’s spending far less now since sponsors have been covering most of his luxuries.

Merab Dvalishvili talks about receiving a Mercedes G Wagon from his Sponsors

“My friend Andy, like jiu-jitsu coach and friend. I’m sure you guys know from Vegas. He told me also, more famous you get, the less money you get because the gift and sponsor and everything. Merab Dvalishvili said at the Pound for Pound podcast. “And it is true because my friends and my sponsors, Aviator, they give me this beautiful gift G-Wagon, like. At first, they wanna give me Mercedes. I’m like which Mercedes? I’m like maybe GL? They say no, it’s G-Wagon. They surprised me with this beautiful car.” He added.

Now, a Mercedes G-Wagon easily runs at around $150,000 and up, which is an expensive gift. And Merab isn’t the only one getting that kind of treatment. Spribe, the software company behind the popular crash game Aviator, also sponsors Alex Pereira, Arman Tsarukyan, and a few others with similarly pricey gifts.

In ‘The Machine’s case, they even did a full unveiling video with social media influencer Nina Dram. So that’s the kind of spotlight a championship brings. More money and more fame. Still, Merab doesn’t see any of that as the real driving force behind his success.

“But me, I really love MMA, I really love fighting, and the money, of course, it’s nice, but money is not what motivates me. What motivates me is to make people and my country proud, and my teammates and the people who help me. To fight in the UFC and create history.” Merab added on the Pound for Pound Podcast.

Now, as the current 135er openly mentions that he’s financially set for life after making millions and locking down solid sponsors, what’s next? Well, it turns out the Georgian now wants a stable family.

‘The Machine’ wants to marry and settle down

As Merab Dvalishvili explained, earning money through fighting always feels great, but while saying that, he also touched on settling down. Working hard for the people you love gives fighters like the Georgian a different kind of motivation. So now that he understands he’s financially set, ‘The Machine’ wants to marry, settle down, and have kids as his next personal goal.

The bantamweight champion added on the Point for Pound podcast, “Money is nothing, money is secondary. But of course it feels nice. Now, I’m set up, and of course, I wanna find a good wife, and I wanna get married, and I wanna have kids. And I know I don’t have to go to a full-time job. I don’t have to work anymore, like my family will be set up.”

Well, Merab is clearly thinking about settling down and planning for his future. And with his best friend and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently tying the knot, Merab might end up following the same path. Still, with a rematch against Petr Yan coming up at UFC 323, ‘The Machine’ will likely stay locked in on the job first before thinking seriously about marriage.

But now that Merab Dvalishvili has finally opened up about his life as the champion, what do you make of his rags-to-riches story? Let us know in the comments below.