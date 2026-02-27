UFC Champ Pushes Back Retirement After Receiving New Contract From Dana White & Co.

“If I was to get beaten up, am I going to come back to fight? No,” said featherweight Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year ahead of his title defense against Diego Lopes at UFC 325. But the MMA gods had other plans. Just like before, ‘The Great’ outclassed the Mexican-Brazilian star in a five-round win. The fight left nothing more to prove, but the question remains: how much longer will Alexander Volkanovski continue, and how far can he go?

Right now, no one knows when Volkanovski will step into the octagon again. Even though the champion is taking some time to rest, he is still far from retiring. In fact, Alexander Volkanovski recently confirmed in his latest interview with Demetrious Johnson that he has decided to continue fighting under Dana White’s banner.

“If I took a heap of damage in this fight,” said Alexander Volkanovski, “maybe I would have. Maybe I would have laid down the gloves, you know what I mean? Because, again, I am taking that into consideration, you know. I’m trying to wait. Like, now I’m in a pretty good position. I did get a new contract as well, which was great.”

“So, like, I was able to do that, so that, you know, that’s great. And I’m having every fight, obviously, that’s the thing, right? You’re never gonna make money like you do when you’re fighting.”

Now, with a new contract in hand, the Australian legend is in high spirits and confirms his “pretty good” relationship with Dana White & Co. At the same time, while talking about his fighting career, he even jokes that he’ll keep competing as long as he is “alive and willing.”

Retirement is clearly off the table for Alexander Volkanovski. He still has plenty to accomplish in the 145-pound division, with top contenders like Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev waiting in line for their title shots. On top of that, rumors continue to swirl about him potentially moving up to 155 pounds.

Could Alexander Volkanovski take on the 155-pound challenge in the UFC again?

Alexander Volkanovski has already cemented his place in history as the permanent featherweight GOAT. Yet, he still feels an itch because he has never claimed a second belt despite his numerous achievements. That doesn’t mean Volkanovski hasn’t tried, but unfortunately, former champion Islam Makhachev thwarted his previous two attempts back-to-back, stalling his move up the divisions. He addressed this back in January when UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett expressed his desire to face him.

“Yeah, I’ve seen that. I mean, Alexander Volkanovski told Ariel Helwani, ‘if it’s offered to me, of course I’m going to, you know, I’ll fight for the lightweight title. But I mean, as everyone knows, I’m pretty real with everything right now. It’s like, do I deserve a shot at the lightweight title, already, you know what I mean? Like right now… no. I know I don’t.’”

Furthermore, without any bitterness and with complete honesty, Alexander Volkanovski stated that he does not want to chase another belt for the next “two, three years” and that, to truly earn a lightweight title shot, he would need “another two, three wins” first, ‘The Great’ confirms.

So, what’s your take on Alexander Volkanovski’s legacy? Do you think it would feel incomplete if he never becomes a two-division champion? Share your opinion below.