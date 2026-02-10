UFC Champ Suffers Injury Setback After Reportedly Being ‘Banned’ From White House Event

The UFC White House event has quickly become the most talked-about fight card of the year. Scheduled for June 14, on President Donald Trump’s birthday, the event will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, with American fighters reportedly taking priority for participation. While officials have released little information about international competitors, they have reportedly excluded Russian fighters, which has dashed the hopes of the Russin’s UFC champions.

One of the most affected fighters is the newly crowned Bantamweight champion Petr Yan. Last December at UFC 323, Yan made history by dominating former champion Merab Dvalishvili in the rematch main event at T-Mobile Arena. “No Mercy” dethroned Dvalishvili and avenged his earlier defeat with aggressive striking, despite challenges from Dvalishvili’s wrestling. Now, following serious surgery, Yan must focus on recovery before defending his title.

Petr Yan’s UFC comeback hangs in the balance after recent developments

“Petr Yan recently revealed he underwent major lower back surgery, spending roughly nine hours under anesthesia for the procedure. While exact details weren’t disclosed, the surgery was described as serious, and Yan is expected to be sidelined for six months as he recovers,” wrote West Till Death, updating fans on social media.

Soon after the Russian defeated Merab Dvalishvili in a straight five-round fight to claim the belt, former champion Sean O’Malley called out the Russian star for a rematch at the White House event. Consequently, Yan accepted O’Malley’s challenge for June 14.

Dana White, Hunter Campbell, and UFC matchmakers now hold the future of the White House card, and they are expected to make a decision this week. Like Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili also eyes a trilogy against Petr Yan.

However, a month ago, Dvalishvili tried to block ‘No Mercy’ from fighting at the White House by calling the Russian star ‘banned’ from the event, highlighting political tensions between Russia and America.

“UFC told me our fight will not happen at the White House on Trump’s birthday in June, because he is Russian, and that’s impossible,” Dvalishvili told MMA Pros Pick.

Still, Dana White dismissed those rumors and reassured fans that, while the UFC–White House event intersects politics and sports, it will not be “too political.” Russians are still welcome at President Donald Trump’s birthday. However, Petr Yan’s recent injury has put the planned matchup with Sean O’Malley in doubt.

Sean O’Malley’s popularity in America could help boost the event’s success, but UFC officials are still weighing other potential matchups. Even with Yan sidelined by a recent injury, O’Malley has once again called on him to fight instead of Merab Dvalishvili

O’Malley throws down the gauntlet at Petr Yan

Sean O’Malley is determined to capture the Bantamweight belt before he retires, and he wants to do it as soon as possible. Therefore, he has again urged champion Petr Yan to face him instead of taking on Merab Dvalishvili in a trilogy fight. Yan is still recovering from back surgery, which will keep him out of action for some time.

A title defense against Dvalishvili could work against O’Malley. In 2024 and 2025, Dvalishvili neutralized O’Malley’s striking with his wrestling in two consecutive fights. By contrast, O’Malley defeated Yan in their previous encounter at UFC 280 in 2021, which makes a rematch a safer and more strategic option, a point O’Malley fully understands.

“I want Petr Yan next,” O’Malley said on YouTube. “I hate the idea of him coming off back surgery and fighting Merab… You’re gonna f—-ing fight Merab within a year after back surgery? It sounds like a f—-ing terrible mistake… I’m not gonna go out there and try to shoot and wrestle him. Why would you fight Merab after back surgery when you can fight me? I suck at wrestling. I can’t grapple, I’m 1-2 in my last three.”

Given this situation, how do you see the current Bantamweight division shaping up? Should champion Petr Yan face Merab Dvalishvili in a trilogy fight, or should he take on Sean O’Malley next? Share your opinion below.