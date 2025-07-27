UFC Champ Valentina Shevchenko Shares What It’s Like Being on OnlyFans

Valentina Shevchenko has never been one to mindlessly follow trends, but when she does, she makes sure to do so on her terms. The UFC flyweight champion joined OnlyFans last year, becoming part of a growing list of fighters who are interested in the platform not just for its financial potential, but also for the independence it provides. And now she has spoken out, praising the platform for what it has given her.

Unlike others who focused significantly on the adult side of OnlyFans, ‘Bullet’ has maintained things elegant and in character. Her page isn’t about shock value; it’s about sharing more of her world, from training and travel to exclusive insights that fans won’t find anywhere else. “Being on OF is an incredible journey of self-expression and empowerment!” she wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post.

“I can share my passions and build real connections with my fans,” she further added. The move is similar to what Paige VanZant and Jessica Andrade did before her, as both women achieved significant success on the platform, albeit with very different approaches. VanZant, in particular, has been vocal about how her earnings from OnlyFans surpassed her fight purses.

She described it as one of the best career decisions she made after leaving the UFC. For Shevchenko, the game appears to be less about cashing in quick and more about establishing a loyal fan following on her terms. Even before this recent praise, Shevchenko had shown signs of using the platform in clever ways.

After defeating Manon Fiorot at UFC 315, she turned to OnlyFans to get feedback on who she should fight next. She asked followers to vote on who she should fight next, making her subscribers feel like part of her camp. It’s a move that converts viewers into participants, the exact type of loyalty that today’s fighters need.

As the line between athlete, influencer, and entrepreneur becomes increasingly blurred, Valentina Shevchenko’s praise for OnlyFans appears to be a calculated nod to the future. She is not selling out; she is capitalizing on her brand without jeopardizing its original strength. In the process, she demonstrates how the platform can be utilized for more than just controversy; it can also serve as a canvas for control.

And speaking of control, it seems like there will be a little chaos headed towards ‘Bullet’ despite all the calm right now, as Zhang Weili has now revealed her intentions to move up a weight class and go toe-to-toe with Shevchenko in what will be a dream fight.

Zhang Weili reveals intentions for a super-fight against Valentina Shevchenko

While Valentina Shevchenko is building her brand outside the cage, she may soon be tested by one of the most powerful forces within it. Zhang Weili has made it clear that she wants to step up and confront the flyweight queen. If Zhang has her way, the calm around Shevchenko’s OnlyFans pivot may not last long.

With both champions having cleaned out their respective divisions, a collision seems unavoidable and far more than just another title fight. Zhang’s dominance at strawweight has been unrelenting. Three defenses into her second reign as champion, she’s defeated everyone in her path, most recently Tatiana Suarez for the first time.

But when given the option of more of the same at 115 or a leap up to confront ‘Bullet,’ Zhang did not hesitate: “I want to go up.” She hasn’t competed at flyweight since 2017, but the tone in her words indicated that this isn’t about testing the waters; it’s about taking control. Head honcho Dana White has also approved the move. He’s claimed he has no objections to Zhang pursuing two-division success.

If she is allowed to keep her strawweight title, she would become only the second woman in UFC history to hold two titles at the same time. But Shevchenko, an all-time great who refuses to give up, stands in the way. If this fight happens, it’ll be a legacy fight, plain and simple.