UFC Champion Sean Strickland Lets Delivery Driver Crash His Motorcycle as Stunt Goes Terribly Wrong

There isn’t a day that goes by when Sean Strickland isn’t saying or doing the wrong thing. This time, the UFC middleweight champion let an Amazon delivery driver attempt a dangerous stunt on his dirt bike, and it ended about as badly as one would expect.

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An Amazon delivery driver arrived at Strickland’s residence yesterday to drop off a package, where the UFC champion was outside with fellow middleweight and former rival Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez. Noticing the driver’s interest in his dirt bike, Strickland decided to let him take it for a spin. But apparently, a casual ride on the bike wasn’t enough.

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The UFC champion seemingly encouraged the driver to take things a step further by attempting to jump the small ramp they had set up in the middle of the street.

The driver took off down the road, picked up speed, and launched off the ramp. However, as he came down, he immediately lost control of the dirt bike and slammed onto the asphalt, taking the bike down with him.

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In a clip uploaded to social media, Strickland attempted to explain why he had allowed the delivery driver to take the bike for a spin in the first place.

Imago February 21, 2026, Houston, Tx, USA: HOUSTON, TEXAS Ã FEBRUARY 21: L-R Sean Strickland preparing for his fight against Anthony Hernandez during middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez at Toyota Center on February 21 in Houston, Texas. Houston USA – ZUMAr187 20260221_zsp_r187_164 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

“Fluffy said, ‘No, he can’t ride.’ I thought the guy could ride, it’s a dirt bike,” Strickland said after the crash. “When you go snowboarding, there’s always one black guy in the mountain doing f–king backflips. I thought that was going to be him.”

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“I could tell when he didn’t put his feet on the pegs, that was not going to be him,” Hernandez added, laughing.

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Strickland wasn’t done defending his decision, either. Taking to X, he explained why he had advised the driver to use a higher gear and insisted that he had checked whether the man knew how to ride beforehand.

“You wanna be in 2nd or 3rd.. 1st has too much power you will back flip if you mess up on a throttle… 1st gear would of got him seriously hurt.. But i asked him like 3 times if he rode and he said yes he jumps lol,” Strickland wrote.

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While Strickland appears to have asked the driver if he could ride a bike before handing over the keys, he should’ve also asked him if he knew how to jump a bike over a ramp before advising him to do so.

Thankfully, the driver appeared to escape the crash without any serious injuries. Right after the crash, the Amazon delivery driver got back to his feet and walked away from the scene. His condition has not been officially confirmed, but the footage did not appear to show any obvious signs of a major injury.

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Still, this isn’t the first time Strickland has found himself in and around a potentially dangerous situation outside the Octagon. In fact, the latest incident adds another entry to a rather concerning history of accidents and questionable stunts.

Sean Strickland and his history of accidents

Back in September 2023, shortly after defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, Strickland was filmed operating an active flamethrower inside a gym. The footage showed him chasing Monster Energy executive Hans Molenkamp while flames shot out of the device. The incident reportedly singed Molenkamp’s arm hair, adding another uncomfortable chapter to Strickland’s off-camera antics.

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More seriously, the UFC champion knows firsthand how badly a motorcycle accident can go. In December 2018, while riding home from a training session at King’s MMA, a car turned into his path. Strickland later revealed that he had been traveling at 45 mph when the collision occurred, leaving him unconscious for around three hours.

“I was going straight, and a car turned into me, and I got into an accident going 45 miles per hour. I was unconscious for about three hours… got knee surgery last night,” he said.

The resulting knee injury kept him out of competition until October 2020. And that wasn’t the last time Strickland found himself in a frightening vehicle incident. In September 2026, he survived another serious accident when the ATV he was riding in, along with his friend Chris Cornell, overturned six times at roughly 60 mph.

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The situation was particularly frightening because neither man was wearing a helmet. Strickland suffered visible scrapes across his head and shoulder, while Cornell briefly lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital.

“I let my buddy drive; he rolled us going, like, 60. We rolled, like, six times,” Strickland explained. Despite the severity of the crash, he later offered a relatively reassuring update, saying, “I think I’m OK.”

Whether it’s getting behind the wheel of an ATV, handling a flamethrower, or letting a delivery driver loose on his dirt bike, Sean Strickland certainly has a knack for finding himself in dangerous situations. Thankfully, he has a career in combat sports where taking risks is part of the job. Outside the Octagon, though, he might want to start exercising a little more caution.