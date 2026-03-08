UFC Commentator Laura Sanko Evacuated From Kansas City Airport After Security Threat

UFC color commentator Laura Sanko recently faced a tense situation after UFC 326, which took place in Las Vegas. The incident occurred miles away in the Midwest at Kansas City Airport on Sunday, where a potential bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate Sanko and other passengers, with the FBI reportedly involved.

The 10,680-acre Kansas City International Airport, which handles both international and domestic flights, quickly made headlines after the recent developments. Just an hour later, Laura Sanko safely updated her fans on social media.

“Got evacuated from Kansas City International Airport earlier today due to potential bomb threat / suspicious package??,” UFC commentator wrote on X. “We all had to stand on the tarmac for a few hours …Here with my family …not fun. But we were just let back inside so all good now 👍🏼😅 #mciairport #kansascityairport.”

Although the exact cause of the evacuation remains unclear, but the FBI is actively sweeping the concourse and terminals with the help of sniffer dogs. Meanwhile, rising tensions in the United States, due to increased involvement in the Middle East conflict, frame the incident.

After nearly two hours, authorities reopened the terminal. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed on X that the terminal is now “clear and normal operations are resuming.”

Just last week in Texas, a gunman named Ndiaga Diagne allegedly killed two people and injured 14 others in a bar shooting, which the FBI labeled as “potentially an act of terrorism.” At the same time, authorities noted possible links between these events and broader war-related tensions. Thankfully, authorities resolved the situation at Kansas City Airport.

Shortly after, Laura Sanko confirmed the update on her Instagram story, sharing the latest information with her followers.

Laura Sanko confirms Kansas City Airport is back to normal

Last week, Laura Sanko missed the UFC blockbuster UFC 326, Oliveira vs. Max Holloway, because she was busy focusing on her duties for Paramount Media. Just two days ago, she joined Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore on CBS’ The Drew Barrymore Show. On Instagram, she shared a reel with the caption, “sorry I have plans.”

During the show, Laura promoted the UFC event, but little did she know that a tense situation would soon arise at Kansas City Airport. The incident also involved her family, including her son. The good news is that Laura Sanko is now moving to Italy. She confirmed the update on her Instagram story, posting with her son.

“BACK ONLINE. Now let’s see if we can make our connection to Italy,” wrote Laura Sanko.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Laura went to Italy for vacation or UFC work. Either way, she continues to dominate the MMA commentary scene as one of the few women in the field. Many even see Laura Sanko as a potential successor to Joe Rogan in the future. So, what’s your take on this? Drop your opinion below.