UFC Community Divided Over Ilia Topuria & Islam Makhachev’s Lightweight Status Amid Surging P4P Record

The only other thing that UFC fighters seek other than a championship belt is to be the best fighter, irrespective of the division. That’s where the pound-for-pound rankings come in. We have seen fighters from numerous weight classes showcasing their prowess in the Octagon by making it to the P4P list. But guess what? The current top 15 fighters in the rankings have more fighters belonging to the same weight class.

This is quite an impressive achievement by a particular weight class, which, in this case, is the lightweight division, proving how many heavy-hitting 155ers UFC has on its roster. As we all know, soon-to-be former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev reigns supreme as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, while the other four lightweights on the list include some of the biggest names in Dana White‘s promotion. And guess what? There’s even a returning lightweight on the list.

By a returning fighter, we meant former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who’s making his 155lbs return on June 28 when he fights for the vacant lightweight title. Butting heads against him is former champion Charles Oliveira, who’s also in the P4P rankings. Besides them, another former 145lbs champion, Max Holloway, who’s the current BMF champion, and surging contender Arman Tsarukyan are all on that list.

A post shared by HOME OF FIGHT (@homeoffight)

When fans came across this pound-for-pound statistic on social media, they also seemed impressed with it. However, they did have some issues with Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria’s stance in the lightweight division. Here’s what they had to say.

Are Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria really lightweights? Fans gave their verdict

Witnessing the stats on an Instagram post, a UFC fan wondered, “If Ilia counts as a light weight, doesn’t Islam count as a welter weight.” Reading that statement, two other fans appeared to have supported his views with the comments, “Islam isn’t lightweight,” and “Ilia is not LW.” With Ilia Topuria about to make his lightweight return and competing mostly as a featherweight, they weren’t convinced that calling Ilia Topuria a 155er. Similarly, they also pointed out that Islam Makhachev is now a welterweight, with his eyes on Jack Della Maddalena’s belt.

Meanwhile, one Instagram user took it upon himself to explain the basis of the claim that the post made on social media. He simply claimed that the fact that Islam Makhachev made his name as a 155er and Ilia Topuria has decided to make his move back to the most stacked division in the UFC, the claim that they’re lightweights, is justified. “Yes Islam his main weight is light weight he’s moving up for one fight then going back down illia is staying at light weight simple bro you can’t be this dumb,” that fan commented.

But on the other side of the spectrum, fans were not only surprised that five fighters from only one division were in the P4P rankings, but also at the fact that none of them carry any gold at the moment. “Crazy how none of them are currently a champion.” While one fan labeled the lightweight division the “best division next to bantamweight,” another fan sounded pretty confident about Islam Makhachev beating them all. “Islam’s children,” he wrote.

Well, there’s always going to be people who agree to a certain claim and some who do not. But where do you stand? Can we consider Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev as light with respect to the current P4P rankings? Drop your comments below.