UFC Community Outraged as Conor McGregor’s Party Clip Goes Viral Amid Ibiza Club KO Incident

Another day, another story of Conor McGregor landing himself in hot water again. The Irishman rose to become one of the most famous and wealthy stars the sport has ever seen. Exactly the life he once dreamed of. However, trouble never seems to leave his side. One issue after another just keeps piling up at his doorstep, turning his lavish life into more of a constant hassle.

The recent one? ‘The Notorious One’ was dancing at Pacha nightclub in Ibiza. A beautiful Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea. Spending some really good times, which he usually does at this point in his life. However, the party didn’t last long as The Sun reported McGregor apparently got into conversation with a random club goer and next thing anybody knew, he had blasted that man with two nasty left hooks.

Fans who have been following McGregor’s career know that it’s nothing new. In fact, in 2019, he had similarly clocked an elderly person for allegedly refusing to drink his Proper No. 12 whiskey. Apparently, security kicked the other guy out of the club, but not McGregor. So, random altercations and throwing hands are par for the course in the former UFC two-division champ’s world. But the twisty story’s still got fans all riled up.

And right when the talk around the club incident was beginning to wane, another week-old video of McGregor popped up online. This time, he was just out there smoking his Notorious Cigar and pushing a stroller, while his wife, Dee Devlin, was riding around nearby on a bike with a few others. Suffice to say, that was enough to flare up the fan chatter again, with everything from agonizing takes to UFC return-related banter.

Fans react to Conor McGregor having a good time ahead of Ibiza altercation

One fan kicked things off with an unhinged reaction, saying, “Anyone taking and making a video of themselves like that is not enjoying life at all,” claiming McGregor was more focused on recording himself than actually spending quality time with his family. Another user chimed in, “and then he punches and KOs someone at the club, enjoying indeed lol,” implying that knocking people out in nightclubs has basically become McGregor’s regular enjoyment.

Another user just couldn’t help finding the Irishman’s new character intriguing: “This dude is a character, I’d probably be annoyed by him in real life though. Endlessly entertaining from a distance though.” That definitely summed up the fans feeling about the post-Dustin Poirier McGregor. However, the cherry atop it all was a fan writing, “remember when people thought he’d fight again? Lol, yeah I was one of them.” Which might be a dream that never gets fulfilled.

One fan brought up Michael Chandler, who’s still patiently waiting for the biggest payday of his career: “When is he starting the fight camp for Chandler? I’m sure Chandler’s still waiting.” And it’s true. ‘The Iron’ recently posted on X that he’s still down to settle the TUF rivalry. But that comment was followed by something even harsher.

“This man is NOT enjoying life, probably can’t sleep at night without thoughts about his failures and wrongdoings creeping up on him,” said a observer. Truth is, nobody really knows what McGregor’s going through, unless the man himself decides to open up about it. With that being said, it has to be said that ‘The Notorious’ one definitely lives up to his moniker each time he steals the headlines.