UFC Community Rallies Behind Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone After Road Altercation Raises Serious Questions

It’s been over three years since Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone bid farewell to the UFC. After an illustrious career that did not see championship gold, his fights aren’t over, it seems. Recently, he almost came to blows with an aggressive driver in his city of residence, Edgewood, New Mexico. This incident prompted him to pose a question to his fans and followers on social media.

“I just think there needs to be repercussions for people that run their mouth in their trucks and flip you off and get all crazy in a while,” said Donald Cerrone in a video he posted on Instagram. Apparently, a driver misbehaved on the road while driving and showed some ungentlemanly gestures towards the UFC legend.

He added, “I had a crazy guy driving wild, making gestures, going crazy. When we finally reached the light, I simply rolled my window down, and I said, ‘What are you trying to do?'” Cerrone did not try to escalate the situation even though he could easily subdue the driver in question here.

However, the driver was not done with the UFC legend and decided to park his car and stepped out to confront him. The former lightweight/welterweight fighter was ready to throw down and wanted to know if stepping out of the vehicle was the signal for a fight.

“The only words I exchanged with the guy, he throws his car apart, opens his door. That, to me, is signing on the dotted line. Just curious what everybody else thinks. Let me know in the comments,” Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone added.

Well, fans were quick to share their views on this situation, and much to Donald Cerrone’s luck, they apparently sided with him. But they weren’t the only ones because some fellow former UFC fighters also backed ‘Cowboy’ on this one.

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone gets UFC pros’ and fans’ support

The fans were having a field day while sharing their responses to Donald Cerrone. One fan, a native of Hawaii, claimed that fighting is pretty common in his region and that road altercations are a normal thing, especially when someone is in the kind of situation the 42-year-old was in. “In Hawaii perfectly normal to swing until the light turns green… get back in ur cars and keep it moving haha,” he wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Michael Bisping and Chris Weidman, both former middleweight champions, had just one thing to say in response to Cerrone’s question: “Agreed.”

There was hardly anyone in the comments section who didn’t think that the driver who parked his car and came out of it to confront the UFC legend didn’t deserve a bit of physicality. In that regard, a couple of fans wrote, “That is go time,” and “Definitely a green light for a dirt nap.”

Also, sometimes people get into an altercation without knowing what they’re really getting into. Highlighting Donald Cerrone’s UFC background, a fan commented, “He Picked the wrong cowboy.”



Sharing the same sentiment as ‘Cowboy’ when it comes to people stepping out of the car, an Instagram user said, “In Park, door open. Sounds like consent to me.”

Donald Cerrone did not share how he handled the situation after getting into his road rage situation. But some fans have a feeling that the UFC legend may have gone ahead and gotten physical with the driver he was angry with before posting the video on his Instagram account. “Dude for sure just iced someone,” a fan added.

There have been several UFC fighters, including former champions, who’ve gotten into road rage incidents. Do you agree with what Donald Cerrone thinks is the way to handle road altercations? Let us know in the comments section below.