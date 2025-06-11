UFC Community Reject Alex Pereira Bid Despite Israel Adesanya Inspiration

“We haven’t talked about it yet, but we know that it’s around October. It could be September, October, November. That date is perfect for me.” Alex Pereira doesn’t really want to back down from a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev. His defeat at UFC 313 was nothing short of a disappointing event for ‘Poatan’ fans. It was clear that something was off—Pereira wasn’t able to find his rhythm, unable to plant his foot and land his signature left hook. The problem? Ankalaev’s relentless pressure and wrestling attempts.

Now, a chunk of the fighting community doesn’t believe that Pereira can overcome someone like Ankalaev. However, the Brazilian seems to have found inspiration in a perfect individual in his life, to push him through the current rut. That ‘perfect’ individual?—Israel Adesanya.

In a recent conversation with Caroline Pearce, ‘Poatan’ was asked about reclaiming the light heavyweight belt. She alluded to Pereira’s status as a 2-division UFC and GLORY kickboxing champion. But what about becoming a 2-time light heavyweight champion, and what does it mean to become a two-time light heavyweight for Pereira?

The São Paulo native answered, “I think it means a lot. This happens not only in the fight, but in other professions too. That people, sometimes there are people who get discouraged, who think can’t do it again.”

And then he brought up ‘The Last Stylebender’. The former 2-time middleweight champion serves as the perfect example he had an epic rivalry with the former 2-division champion—not turned friends. He said, “But even taking Adesanya as an example, he went there, lost to me, but came back afterwards and managed to win the belt back. Taking him as an example and also showing people that when this happens, people can’t give up.”

While Pereira seems confident enough to claim a victory over the Russian light heavyweight champion, fight fans seem to have a completely different opinion. After Pearce shared a clip of the conversation on Instagram, the fighting community took over the comments section and revealed their thoughts. Let’s see what they had to say.

Alex Pereira fails to convince fight fans about his stance against Magomed Ankalaev in a rematch

Most fans reflected back on UFC 313 and pointed to Pereira not giving it his against the Dagestani light heavyweight champion. But one fan in particular—while posting out that Pereira didn’t show up in form, also claimed that Ankalaev hadn’t won that fight: “You didn’t fight well but that didn’t give him the Victory this is my opinion🔥.”

A few others believed that Pereira doesn’t wish to fight Ankalaev. One of the comments read, “I have never ever in the history of the UFC ever seen a champ chase a contender this much. Pereira simply doesn’t want the fight. Pereira is hoping he never has to face Big Ank Hackaliev again and that somebody else beats Big Ank Hackaliev so that Pereira can fight that guy instead.”

On the other hand, many fans believe that there was no way for Pereira to beat Ankalaev. One user wrote, “Time to give Big Ank the respect he earned. Alex doesn’t have much of a chance to beat him.” Another fan added to the notion and commented, “He will never win Ankalaev🔥.” Meanwhile, one fan pointed out that the Brazilian is closing in on 40 years of age, and it’ll soon start reflecting on his performance. The comment read, “I dont think he can beat ankalaev, the guy is pushing 40.”

Nevertheless, the fans were seemingly happy with Pereira’s acknowledgment of Adesanya as an inspiration, despite their incredible past rivalry. One fan commented, “that is prestigiously and dignifyingly humble and cool of him to say.” Another fan joined in the praise and wrote, “Champions Mentality on full display 🔥.”

Will Alex Pereira be able to win back the title from Magomed Ankalaev, and become a 2-time light heavyweight champion? It’s entirely possible, as Joe Rogan often says. The real question to ask here is: When will they fight? September, October, or November? Nothing has been announced yet, and there are no updates from Ankalaev either. Well, ‘Poatan’ better make his decision fast, considering that he isn’t getting any younger. If you have thoughts on this, drop down to the comments and let us know.