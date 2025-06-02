UFC Community Seals Michael Chandler’s Fate as Conor McGregor’s Return Date ‘Manifested’ by MMA Star

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are trading shots once again! While their long-anticipated showdown has been scrapped—at least for now—the former Bellator champ remains hopeful that he’ll eventually share the Octagon with the Irish icon. Just a month after McGregor reignited talks by calling out Chandler over their “unfinished business,” ‘Iron’ stirred the pot again by dropping a mysterious date—straight from the UFC, no less. No context, no explanation, just hype. And if Chandler’s cryptic tease is to be believed, the clash may be closer than we think.

‘Mystic Mac’ is a busy man, doing his best to keep his business empire afloat, and it’s uncertain whether the fighter will make a comeback. However, recent training videos uploaded by Conor McGregor suggest otherwise. McGregor certainly appears to be preparing for a return to the Octagon, but the big question remains—when? After teasing the fight with Chandler a month ago, ‘Iron’ has now added fuel to the fire with his own cryptic post.

“Conor. 1/24/26,” wrote Michael Chandler on social media. What does it mean? Are we going to witness a comeback for the biggest star of the promotion? Well, when asked about the cryptic post, Chandler stated, “That’s my—that’s my… Uh, you know what was really funny? I was sitting around—I was actually sitting around with a buddy—and I was like, we have the same exact anniversary. So I looked it up. I was like, ‘I wonder if, by chance, it’s a Saturday, and then maybe the UFC would throw a show on a Saturday,'” said Michael Chandler in a conversation with Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.

He further added, “January 24 is my wife’s and I’s anniversary, and it just so happens to be a Saturday. So I was like, ‘That seems like a… Let’s throw that out there. Let’s speak it into existence.’ January—the turn of the new year—probably a new, some kind of new TV deal that these guys are working.”

After losing back-to-back fights against Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett, Chandler said he wants to take a break from his career before stepping into the Octagon again. When asked if he plans to return later this year, Chandler responded cautiously, “I’m not sure if he comes back. Do I want to fight him? Do I want to finish The Ultimate Fighter 31? Absolutely. So we’ll see, man. All I know is I’m going to enjoy my family over the summertime, work on some big-time business.”

That being said, McGregor’s comeback has been eagerly anticipated by many, but all of them have been left disappointed, as the former champion never actually returned. Now, as Chandler expects McGregor to make his return finally, fans have something to say to him.

Fans gave a reality check to Michael Chandler amid Conor McGregor’s return row

Michael Chandler has been calling out Conor McGregor for years now. After his victory over Tony Ferguson back in 2022, ‘Iron’ called out McGregor, and since then, there have been ongoing rumors about a potential fight between them. McGregor teased a matchup with Chandler, which led the former Bellator champion to wait for him for nearly two years. In the end, however, he was left disappointed. Looking at how Chandler is still hopeful about the return, a fan stated, “If Delusion was a person.”

While waiting for Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler wasted two of his peak years, which has only deepened his pain over the delayed return. Seeing this, a fan wrote, “Conor did more damage than we thought.”Furthermore, another fan ascertained,” bro he’s not fighting you.”

The last time Conor McGregor fought inside the Octagon was back in 2021 against Dustin Poirier. After his loss and injury, McGregor took a break and has yet to return. One fan believes that too much time has passed for McGregor to make a successful comeback, “He’s not coming back lol too much time has past.” One must note that Conor McGregor has involved himself in many business ventures since the fallout of UFC 303, and as his schedule becomes increasingly busy, a return to fighting seems out of the question.

With a career record of 23 wins and 10 losses, Michael Chandler’s career has been on a decline recently, especially after his loss to Paddy Pimblett. When he was signed by the UFC, many hailed him as the greatest signee from Bellator. However, his UFC record tells a different story. Having fought seven times under the promotion, he has managed to win only two of those fights. “Man this dude went from one of the most exciting people in the ufc, to one of the most exhausting people to listen to. Hang it up mike.” Last but not least, a fan asserted, “Its been 5 years, wrap ts up and stop entertaining bro.”

With uncertainty looming, the stakeholders of the promotion have yet to comment on Conor McGregor’s comeback. Aside from subtle hints, there is no conclusive evidence of his return. Given this, what are your thoughts on all the hype? Share your opinion in the comments below.