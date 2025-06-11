UFC Community Split as Alex Pereira Fails vs Jiri Prochazka in Ankalaev Fight Rumor

“I don’t know [when], we haven’t spoken, but around October. It could be September, October, November. It doesn’t matter to me. That date is perfect for me,” Alex Pereira told UFC Brasil in an interview, giving us the much-needed timeline for the rematch with Magomed Ankalaev. Although ‘Poatan’ couldn’t conquer the biggest challenge of his life at UFC 313, things have heated up thanks to the reigning champ, and Jiri Prochazka’s involvement has made it even more intriguing.

The trio had already been considered by the UFC to headline their coveted UFC 317 event. The champion was ready to throw down, but Pereira declined as he needed more time to prepare, and Jiri, well, he had exams. So, Ankalaev was left craving a fight. However, a recent squabble between ‘BJP’ and Ankalaev has sparked a new possibility that might unfold before the Brazilian is ready to return.

The Czech Samurai’s manager, Tim Simpson, had already made it clear on The Ariel Helwani Show, saying, “He’s doing his exams. That’s legit. He can’t defer this exam.” Jiri even posted a photo of himself studying on social media, which prompted Ankalaev to stir the pot by commenting, “Yes, your homework, you are a nerd.” Jiri clapped back with, “Next homework is you.” And just like that, the speculations of war started brewing among fans.

Now, to make the situation more interesting than ever, popular Instagram account West Till Death uploaded a photo of Jiri Prochazka and captioned it: “Jiri Prochazka is likely going to face Magomed Ankalaev for his 4th title bout at light heavyweight. Do you support this? Alex Pereira is expected to return in winter 2025.”

This post quickly started making the rounds, as it’s definitely a crucial development in the light heavyweight division. Many fans agreed with the idea that Jiri would be a great fight since Pereira isn’t ready, while others are still craving that rematch. So, let’s take a look at how the netizens have reacted.

Fans react to Jiri Prochazka possibly getting the fight with Magomed Ankalaev before Alex Pereira

One fan quickly picked up on the potential for a trilogy bout between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, commenting, “Like it yeah. Gives Alex more time. Best case, Jiri wins then Alex can fight Jiri again. Haha.” Another user had a different preference, saying, “Rather have Pereira vs Ankalaev 2,” a sentiment many share, especially since the last fight was seen as a bit too close, even though Pereira came up short.

Another user brought up a good point, saying, “He doesn’t have a win streak right now. Doesn’t make any sense. What about Carlos?” Carlos Ulberg, who is currently on an 8-fight winning streak, could definitely be a strong candidate for Magomed Ankalaev. However, the promotion would likely be more than willing to capitalize on Jiri’s ongoing rivalry with the champ, even if his last four fights include two wins and two losses.

Magomed Ankalaev looks to be the favorite going in. But one of Jiri’s fans believes there’s more to it, commenting, “Hope he wins. His style will be interesting against Magomed, especially after we saw his great head movement improvement in his last fight.” That’s true—‘BJP’ showcased sharp striking and slick movement in his last outing. And if he ends up facing the champ next, it’ll be just as intriguing to see how he handles a pure wrestler like Ankalaev this time around.

Another user chimed in, “Alex really ducking Ankalaev now—funny how the tables turn,” taking a jab at the Brazilian for turning down the rematch. While the comment stirred some debate, it’s worth noting that Pereira fought four times last year, and his body definitely needs some time to recover. Hopefully, he’ll be back in no tim

That being said, it’s still all speculation whether Jiri Prochazka will actually face Magomed Ankalaev for the title while Alex Pereira takes a break. Do you think the UFC will move forward with that fight or wait for ‘Poatan’ to return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.