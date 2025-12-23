UFC Contenders Snubbed by Dana White Reportedly Land Main Event Opportunity

The featherweight division is yet to witness another edition of the Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes fight for the featherweight title. Dana White left out the two other credible contenders for the belt, Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy, who’ve made their case for a title shot. In fact, the CEO seemed to have other plans for the undefeated duo, as per certain reports.

The title shot snub comes at the back of both Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy‘s nine-fight winning streaks. They’ve constantly outlined their wish to fight for the title known, but they’ll have to wait for a while longer because the featherweight duo is set to headline a Fight Night event in the United Kingdom.

Featherweight Title Picture Takes Unexpected Turn

With 2026 approaching fast, fans have been curious about what the new UFC-Paramount era would look like. Dana White has already announced the UFC’s plans for January to March. Now, new reports have surfaced from multiple sources that the UFC will be returning to London on March 21st for another Fight Night, with Movsar Evloev vs Lerone Murphy as the main event.

While this might be a fight between two of the best featherweights in the promotion, it may not be the fight that either Murphy or Evloev was looking for. ‘The Miracle’, after his KO win over Aaron Pico, decided to shoot his shot and call for a title fight against Alexander Volkanovski. On the other hand, Movsar Evloev, the No.1 contender, who’s been demanding a title fight, had to sit out in 2025 without competing the entire year.

Alexander Volkanovski has name-dropped both Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev as contenders he’d like to defend the title against. Even the fans have expressed their wish to see these two featherweights fight, with former champion Aljamain Sterling joining them as well.

Aljamain Sterling backs Murphy and Evloev

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has also been calling for a featherweight title shot after his most recent win over Brian Ortega. But Dana White hasn’t responded to those calls yet. Despite not getting a shot at UFC gold, Sterling believes that the next best option for the CEO is either Lerone Murphy or Movsar Evloev, instead of choosing to go for Diego Lopes one more time.

“I agree with Lerone. Even if I didn’t get it, him or Movsar for sure should’ve been the guy. Movsar got passed over by Lopes once, and he gets another opportunity for gold lol. Fair play to Lopes, but you can see why guys start to lose love for the game. Cold world,” Aljamain Sterling tweeted on social media.

Well, the UFC does what the UFC wants, and now that Lopes and Volkanovski are set to fight, there’s no point in debating this further. In the meantime, the best course of action for Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev would be to continue their unbeaten runs and make an even stronger case for a title. Who do you see winning? Drop your comments below.