UFC Cuts Paddy Pimblett’s Teammate After Illegal Move in Disappointing Debut

The UFC roster shakeup has claimed two very different names, but one of them leaves under far more controversial circumstances. Shem Rock, Paddy Pimblett‘s teammate, has been removed from the promotion after a disappointing debut that ended with an illegal post-fight incident.

Rock came into the UFC with momentum from his time outside the organization, but things never clicked inside the Octagon. Two defeats in two fights put him under pressure, and his second loss to Abdul Kareem Al Selwady ended on a sour note.

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After the fight at UFC London last month, when his opponent rejected a handshake, Shem Rock threw a punch, which soon overshadowed everything that happened during the fight. That moment appears to have been the last straw for the UFC. In doing so, he didn’t just lose control and break an important rule in combat sports. But he also broke one of Dana White’s cardinal rules: never strike an opponent after the bell.

It’s a line the UFC has historically treated with zero tolerance. Rock’s post-fight actions in London, in which he approached Al-Selwady and jabbed at him after the round was over, put him in a rare and dangerous spot with the promotion. The exchange was brief; the timing was unacceptable to the UFC, especially after a clear defeat in three rounds.

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It wasn’t just the results; it was also the optics. Going winless in the first two fights is one thing; losing one’s composure following a loss is another. And in a promotion where toeing the line is as important as performance, that combination rarely ends well. History backs that up.

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A similar incident occurred back in 2010 at UFC 113, when Paul Daley was immediately cut after he struck Josh Koscheck following the final bell. The head honcho did not hesitate, emphasizing that such actions would result in a permanent ban from the organization.

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Rock’s situation now draws uncomfortable parallels, raising the question about whether his release could effectively function as a lifetime ban as well.

At the same time, Pedro Munhoz also leaves the UFC under completely different circumstances. Munhoz, a 22-fight UFC veteran, requested his release from the promotion following a three-fight losing streak, ending a long and respected career inside the Octagon.

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Unlike Paddy Pimblett’s teammate, his exit isn’t tied to a single moment but rather the natural end of a run that included fights against some of the best bantamweights of his era.

Though the two exits followed entirely different paths, the result was very much the same. And for Shem Rock in particular, it serves as a reminder that in the UFC, what happens after the fight can matter just as much as what happens inside it.

It is worth noting that while Shem Rock has been shown the door, Paddy Pimblett is already planning ahead and gunning for a rematch against Justin Gaethje.

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Pimblett wants a rematch against Justin Gaethje

While his teammate’s UFC chapter in the promotion has come to an abrupt end, Paddy Pimblett is already looking in the opposite direction—forward and straight back to unfinished business. The contrast is difficult to overlook.

One door closes for Shem Rock, and another potential storyline opens for ‘The Baddy,’ who hasn’t yet made peace with how things played out earlier this year. Pimblett’s loss against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 continues to haunt him, not just as a defeat, but also as a result he believes could have been different.

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“I’m coming back for revenge after I lost my last fight,” Paddy Pimblett told IFL TV. “It’s one of them, everyone loses and it’s how you learn, it’s how you get better. I probably learnt more from that fight than winning seven UFC fights.

“Hopefully I get the rematch with Gaethje, I’ve got nothing but respect for him but he’s a dirty b—— poking me in the eyes, so hopefully I get that rematch someday.”

Now that he’s booked to return for UFC 329, his motivation has sharpened into something more direct. ‘The Baddy’ isn’t just returning to stay active; he has a point to make. Whether that path brings him back to Justin Gaethje or somewhere else entirely depends on how things play out at the White House card, but the intent is already there.

And, unlike the chaos surrounding his teammate’s exit, this is a much more familiar UFC story: lose, learn, and return seeking vengeance.