UFC Cuts Ranked Fighter With 95% Finish Rate as Harsh Firing Spree Continues

The UFC is not playing around anymore, and they picked Jailton Almeida to make an example out of. After Almeida’s back-to-back poor performances, where ‘Malhadinho’ fell short against Alexander Volkov at UFC 321 and Rizvan Kuniev at UFC Vegas 113, the promotion has released the highly rated heavyweight. The Brazilian once had a very promising momentum in the UFC. But of late, he struggled to impress the fans through his fights.

According to Laerte Viana’s post on X, UFC has cut the No. 8-ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida from the roster. Now, this comes as a shocking move considering how the heavyweight division has been scrutinized for not having talented fighters. But then again, Almeida in particular has been constantly receiving criticism with regard to his fight style.

Almeida’s start in the UFC was quite meteoric. After entering the promotion through Dana White’s Contender Series, ‘Malhadinho’ went on a six-fight winning streak. In that run, the Brazilian secured wins over big names like Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Derrick Lewis.

However, following that, Almeida faced Curtis Blaydes, where he suffered his first UFC loss. And then, he surprisingly failed to build up the momentum again as he went 2-3 in the last five fights. But considering the Brazilian fighter’s overall MMA career, he has 21 out of his 22 wins via finishes, marking a stellar 95% finish rate.

So, the decision may seem harsh, but that’s the UFC’s way of doing business now, and it’s a message to everyone watching. With that being said, Almeida isn’t the only one who got released by the promotion in this harsh firing spree.

Alex Morono and Javid Basharat released after UFC Vegas 113

Jailton Almeida, Alex Morono, and Javid Basharat all appeared on the UFC Vegas 113 fight card. While Almeida and Morono suffered losses, Basharat was on the winning side. But despite that, the promotion made their decision to release the Afghan fighter. Now, the decision wasn’t abrupt.

It was just that Basharat’s UFC contract was up, and the promotion seemingly decided not to renew it. He joined the promotion as an undefeated prospect via the Contender Series. His string of decision wins, a no-contest, and two losses may have contributed to the decision.

Similarly, Morono, a ten-year veteran, also fought his last bout at UFC Vegas 113. As he fell short on that night, the veteran made an emotional request to the promotion to give him one more fight as a proper retirement bout. But after four consecutive losses, it was not really a difficult call for the UFC to make.

Morono debuted at UFC 195 and made 24 appearances under the Vegas-based promotion’s banner. He’s fought names like Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, and Niko Price during his 13-10-1 run under Dana White.

On that note, do you think fighters like Almeida, Morono, and Basharat deserved to be axed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!