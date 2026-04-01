UFC Cuts Three Brazilian Fighters, Signs Two New Prospects After Seattle Card

The UFC roster doesn’t stay still for long, and the latest update after the Seattle card shows exactly how quickly things can shift. Three fighters are out. Two new names are in. And when you look at the records behind those decisions, the reasoning starts to take shape.

According to roster tracker updates, Antonio Trocoli, Luana Carolina, and Bruna Brasil are no longer part of the promotion, while Yi Sak Lee and Dakota Hope step in as fresh additions. That’s the cycle. But the details behind each exit and entry tell a much bigger story about where the UFC is heading in 2026.

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“Antonio Trocoli, Bruna Brasil, and Luana Carolina have been removed from the UFC roster, sources told me.” MMA reporter Guilherme Cruz confirmed on X.

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Antonio Trocoli leaves with the toughest numbers to defend. An 0-4 run inside the Octagon, including a third-round knockout loss in his debut and three straight defeats after that. That kind of record is hard to survive in any division. Add in a history of setbacks, from a failed drug test years ago to multiple delayed debuts, and it becomes clearer why the UFC moved on. At 12-7 overall, he showed flashes, but not enough consistency when it mattered.

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Bruna Brasil had moments. A +275 upset win over Molly McCann from 2024 stands out, and she managed a 3-5 UFC record. But that’s the issue, the ups and downs without a sustained run.

Then there’s Luana Carolina, whose situation feels slightly different. A 6-4 record isn’t bad on paper. Wins over names like Loopy Godinez and Priscila Cachoeira show real ability. But four missed weights, including two canceled bouts, changed the conversation. Now, let us flip to the additions.

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Yi Sak Lee enters with an 8-1 record at just 26 years old, representing Korean Top Team. That’s the profile the UFC tends to invest in. Young, active, and still developing. Dakota Hope, 29, brings an 11-1 record into his debut run, another example of a fighter arriving with momentum already built outside the promotion, and will be stepping into the cage to face a name who is making a return to the promotion!

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UFC newcomer Dakota Hope gets a returning veteran for his Octagon debut

Bringing in prospects is one thing. Matching them right is another. And the UFC isn’t easing Dakota Hope into his debut. Instead, they have paired him with a returning name who already understands the pace and pressure of the promotion. Kai Kamaka III is back. And not with a full camp, not with months of prep, but on just five days’ notice for UFC Vegas 115.

Kamaka’s first UFC run ended with a 1-2-1 record, which usually means the door stays closed. But since 2021, he’s done the one thing the UFC values: he stayed active and kept winning. A 6-1 stretch in Bellator, followed by a 2-1 run in PFL, including a playoff appearance in 2024, shows progression. Add a 3-1 stint on the regional scene after that, and you’re looking at a fighter who rebuilt his case step by step.

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Now compare that to Hope’s trajectory. An 11-1 record, five straight wins, and multiple finishes, including a first-round knockout in his last outing. On paper, this is momentum vs experience. One fighter is arriving. The other is trying to prove he belongs again. And that’s where the matchup becomes interesting.

So, ultimately, this isn’t just about three fighters being cut and two being signed. It’s about how quickly roles change. One loss can put you on notice. Two or three can end a run. Meanwhile, someone outside the promotion stacks wins, and suddenly they’re in your spot. That’s the reality of the UFC in 2026.