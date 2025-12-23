UFC Cuts Three More Fighters in Ongoing Roster Shake-Up Ahead of Paramount Era

Just about a week ago, UFC cut ties with five of its fighters, one of whom included the well-known featherweight Ricardo Ramos, with little explanation behind the decision. The shuffle, viewed as house cleaning before the Paramount era, does not seem to be over just yet. In fact, another recent development has been brought to light that includes the cutting of three more fighters, one of whom was undefeated in the UFC and had a 54-second knockout win in his last fight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC is on a ridiculously steep trajectory, estimated to be valued around $23 billion, after scoring its latest $7.7 billion broadcast rights deal with Paramount. While it continues with its ambitious plans (like 8 title fights at the White House), another major change to propel the promotion into this new chapter is a roster shake-up. However, no one can make sense of the latest shuffle.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC parts ways with war-tested fighters

According to a report from Sherdog, three fighters, one of whom is Rinat Fakhretdinov, have been removed from the roster with the UFC deciding against renewing their contract. After Fakhretdinov’s contract expired, UFC decided not to re-sign the 34-year-old in a move that’s difficult to make sense of. The fighter, who is 6-0 in the promotion, has never failed to put on a show ever since he made his UFC debut in 2022.

Following a lengthy MMA streak and a single loss in his pro MMA career, the welterweight made statements with a first-round submission win against former interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee in 2023. He followed that with a single career draw and three more wins, most strikingly the 54-second knockout of Andreas Gustafsson at UFC Paris in September, just over three months ago.

Another shocking removal from the roster is that of Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos from Brazil. With over 25 wins, 15 of them coming via KO/TKO, alongside 3 submission wins, the Brazilian has written a stacked resume inside the promotion with 17 UFC fights that easily push him to the ranks of a veteran. Even in a bout with the previously stated Fakhretdinov, Santos put up a dominating game, halting the momentum of the ‘Gladiator’ in his undefeated streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, in November, the Brazilian KO’ed the previously undefeated Zach Scroggin. However, Santos’ recent record has been on a downward trend, especially after a 2-fight losing streak, both via KO, following his last win over Scroggin. While the 39-year-old Brazilian’s recent inconsistencies explain the promotion’s move, it nonetheless remains a heartbreaking move for MMA fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The removal that probably makes the most sense is that of Loik Radzhabov, who is but a new arrival to the UFC fighting scene. Across his four fights, since his debut in 2023, Radzhabhov has failed to remain consistent, alternating between 2 losses and 2 wins with no fights fought in 2025. That makes for a fighter that the UFC cannot count on to flip the switch anytime soon.

Regardless, cutting ties with some of the most prominent fighters, especially in this latest shuffle, looks worse than if a fighter were pulled at random from the roster. This, however, is not a standalone incident, as the UFC has severed ties with six of its other fighters, including Ricardo Ramos and Viacheslav Borshchev, among others. The UFC has also parted ways with the former Cage Warriors champ, Rhys McKee, just a couple of days ago, indicating an era full of surprises and unexpected twists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift in the world of MMA ahead of the new Paramount-UFC era

After years with ESPN, UFC has moved its contract off those shelves into new stakeholders—Paramount. This new chapter in the promotion’s history marks the removal of the pay-per-view model that was primed to become a financial nightmare for its audience. Instead, heading into 2026, fans will be able to access UFC fights for a monthly subscription.

In a huge win for the consumers, has the UFC neglected the actual entertainers, i.e., the fighters of the promotion? Georges St-Pierre believes the decision to be catastrophic for the roster members financially. In a recent interview with the Covers, GSP assessed, “It could be good for the UFC as a promoter, but terrible for the fighters because when I was competing, I was able to have a great argument to negotiate on my contract.”

“I think it’s going to take off some leverage for the big names to have an argument to negotiate more money,” he further explained, reflecting on the demotion of fighters from the ranks of a business partner to just employees. Former UFC Champion Chris Weidman seems to disagree with GSP, adding how the new model leads to more guaranteed payouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Dana White’s words, one of the easiest answers is that the bonuses will increase. By how much or how the logistics work behind that is yet to be explained by the promotion. But one thing is sure: UFC is undergoing a major overhaul, which could either skyrocket its relevance or send it tumbling down the road. Do you approve of the recent cuts? Share your thoughts.