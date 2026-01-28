UFC Cuts Ties With MMA Fighter After Three Straight Losses Inside Dana White’s Promotion

The UFC has done it once again, cutting ties with another underperforming asset. Earlier this year, Mohammad Yahya was released from the promotion after failing to record a single win across three UFC appearances. Now, another fighter has followed suit.

It’s the 31-year-old Uprising MMA standout Darrius Flowers. The update comes from Tom Feely of Sherdog. “Darrius Flowers has been removed from the UFC roster,” Feely wrote earlier today. Flowers had already confirmed the development himself, announcing his free agency on January 8.

“I’m officially a free agent, let’s go! I feel free, motivated, and happy as hell right now,” Flowers wrote on X. Flowers’ UFC contract expired, and the promotion opted not to renew it. Reflecting on the situation, Flowers remained optimistic about his future. “A year ago, I probably would’ve been down about my UFC contract expiring, but I know what happened and it won’t happen again,” he added.

While he expressed hope of returning to the UFC for a second run someday, the welterweight made it clear that, for now, he is “exploring other top promotions and leagues.” Flowers earned his UFC contract roughly three and a half years ago with a win over Amiran Gogoladze on Dana White’s Contender Series. However, his time inside the Octagon did not unfold as planned.

He made his UFC debut in July 2023 at UFC 291, where ‘Beast Mode’ suffered a second-round submission loss to Jake Matthews. Seven months later, Flowers was given another opportunity to get back on track against veteran Michael Johnson. Unfortunately, he came up short once again, dropping a unanimous decision on the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer.

His final UFC appearance came in July 2024, when he faced Evan Elder on the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez. That bout ended in yet another second-round submission loss. Flowers did not compete at all in 2025 before officially exiting the promotion. MMA reporter Nolan King reacted to the news, writing, “Damn. Win or lose, have always found him to be fun AF.”

Still, Flowers’ lack of wins was not the only issue during his UFC tenure.

Darrius Flowers tested positive for Ostarine before UFC debut

In May 2023, Darrius Flowers’ UFC debut was put on hold after he tested positive for Ostarine. The Nevada Athletic Commission handed Flowers a six-month suspension following the failed drug test, which occurred ahead of his scheduled debut bout against Erick Gonzalez on February 25.

Flowers was pulled from the event once the positive result was returned. According to commission officials, Ostarine is classified as a non-specified anabolic agent and is prohibited at all times under the World Anti-Doping Agency guidelines.

In addition to the suspension, Flowers was fined $407.50 in attorney fees. Once the suspension period ended, Flowers was allowed to make his long-delayed Octagon debut, restarting a UFC journey that was temporarily derailed before it could begin.

Safe to say, merely securing a contract with the UFC doesn’t mean a fighter has made it big. For fighters like Flowers, the journey to stardom often ends before it can even begin. What are your thoughts on the cut?