UFC Cuts Ties With Six Fighters Heading Into CBS-Paramount Era

“Rising tide raises all ships… eventually,” – Michael Chandler said on social media about the UFC-Paramount deal improving fighter pay. But it seems the fleet will be a lot thinner by the time the tide comes in. Ahead of the holiday season, the UFC has gone through an overhaul, cutting multiple contracts before the 2026 fighting year.

The UFC is stepping into a new broadcast era with its partnership with Paramount. A $7.7B seven-year contract puts them in the upper echelon of broadcasting deals in the global sports market. Dana White had already announced the first three numbered events, promising high-stakes fights. But matchmaking is not the only front where they are tidying things up. The roster is also getting a facelift.

UFC cuts six fighter contracts weeks ahead of Paramount debut

Owing to inconsistent performance and a skidding streak, some of UFC’s top guns have been shown the door, starting with the bantamweight ace, Ricardo Ramos. Sherdog reporter Tom Feely shared six names that got the boot before Christmas, and Ramos’ case was one of the most disheartening.

Exploding into the UFC scene with three consecutive wins, Ramos brought the fireworks that wisped into thin air before he could channelize that momentum. While two spinning back-fists earned him performance of the night bonuses, a two-fight losing skid has expelled him from the roster with a lackluster 8-7 UFC record.

Viacheslav Borshchev, aka ‘Slava Claus,’ was another notable removal. The decorated kickboxer was one of the fans’ top choices for a thrilling fight night. However, Borshchev failed to deliver the grit of a consistently successful fighter, leaving the promotion reeling from a 3-fight losing streak, and a 3-6-1 UFC record between 2022 and 2025.

The Polish lightweight, Marcin Prachnio, made a similar case of a promising prospect with lackluster results. With a UFC record of 4-7, the promotion has cut Prachnio for good. Another disappointing prospect, Lukasz Brzeski, has lost his contract after a pathetic UFC record of 1-6, with 4 first-round losses.

Yusaku Kinoshita, a 25-year-old fighter, entered the UFC with soaring dreams, only to get dispirited by 2 losses in 2 fights. While Kinoshita has been cut from the roster, the young prospect can make a future comeback after building his career elsewhere. Marek Bujło, a Polish heavyweight, experienced a similar fate after debuting in UFC in November to card a loss and a contract removal.

While it is not uncommon for fighters to bounce back into the roster following a setback, the roads to the promotion have become far steeper, especially with the new CBS-Paramount era putting a stop to ties with major regional promotions.

UFC severs ties with marquee fighting organisations

Dana White has lifted the UFC to the biggest stage for MMA glory, where even getting a contract ensures a spot among the elite fighters. Sorting and assessing top-notch global talent, UFC has looked to regional promotions for providing it with the world’s best. However, recent changes have altered the equation, bringing a seismic shift in how the promotion approaches new arrivals.

Removing Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) from its feeder pipelines, Dana White has cut ties with the promotion that provided the pathway to the apex for UFC stars like Kamaru Usman, Maycee Barber, and Gregory Rodrigues. Moreover, the UFC has stripped other promotions, including Unified MMA, Lux Fight League, Samourai MMA, and UAE Warriors.

This decisive break from long-standing regional partners signals a bold recalibration of how the UFC identifies and develops future stars in a new era. As the UFC tightens its control over its talent pipelines while micromanaging its roster, it might catalyze a new era of MMA. Do you think this shift strengthens the UFC’s product—or risks cutting off the sport’s grassroots?