In just over a month, the UFC will close its chapter on 2026, but before it does, the promotion’s aggressive approach to reshaping its roster continues. The company has released yet another top contender from the women’s strawweight division, and this time it is former title challenger Virna Jandiroba who has been shown the door. The Brazilian conveyed the news on Wednesday through her Instagram account, revealing that she was released from her contract.

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“I was caught by surprise at that moment,” Jandiroba said. “Obviously we are in a private company where nothing is ever really stable. You can be there one day and not the next, but given the timing and the circumstances, I was in a good moment of my career, and it did catch me off guard.

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“I had 14 fights inside the organization, so I experienced a lot of great things there. I achieved my dreams, reached the top of the division, fought for the belt, and shared truly incredible moments with my team.”

Neither Jandiroba nor the UFC has quite disclosed the details behind her sudden release from the promotion. However, it is understandable that the 38-year-old felt the timing of her exit wasn’t right, though she seems at peace with her axing. Also, alongside Jandiroba, UFC released The Ultimate Fighter Season 22 winner, Ryan Hall from its roster.

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Jandiroba got her moment to shine when she fought Mackenzie Dern in a rematch for the strawweight belt at UFC 321 in October 2025 in Abu Dhabi. She missed her chance to claim the championship, losing by unanimous decision, but it was indeed the biggest moment of her UFC career, which spanned more than 7 years.

Zuma December 11, 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: Las Vegas, NV – December 11: Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba face off during the UFC 256 weigh-ins at UFC Apex on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20201211_zsa_p175_106 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

After losing to Dern, the Brazilian strawweight defeated Tabatha Ricci in April 2026 via unanimous decision to revive her title race. However, following that crucial comeback, the 38-year-old dropped a very important fight, which proved the straw that broke the camel’s back.

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Jandiroba faced fellow former title challenger Tatiana Suarez in the UFC Vegas 124 co-main event, with her title aspirations riding on the fight. But the Californian’s wrestling pedigree proved too much for the Brazilian to handle, as she dropped a crucial fight at an important juncture of her career.

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Eleven days after her loss to Suarez, the UFC cut Virna Jandiroba from the promotion. The decision stunned many, considering she was a former title challenger and held a position in the top 5 of the strawweight rankings. Before the loss, Jandiroba was ranked number 3, which carries serious weight in a division.

So, the UFC’s decision to cut Jandiroba a year after she fought for the belt and while she was maintaining a name in the rankings stunned many, including the fighter herself. Still, the prospect of the UFC parting ways with its top-five ranked contenders is nothing new.

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Earlier this month, Norma Dumont exited the UFC with two fights left on her contract.

The No. 4-ranked women’s bantamweight contender indeed asked for her release from the promotion. However, her decision came after she learned the UFC wouldn’t renew her contract, and it was unlikely she would get the chance to fight for the title with just a couple of fights left. So, Dumont chose to ask for her release, and the UFC granted it.

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Before that, the UFC also released Ketlen Vieira in May, another women’s bantamweight contender who had consistently fought her way into the top five.

However, Jandiroba’s release differs from Dumont’s negotiated exit and Vieira’s earlier cut—hers came 11 days after a loss while ranked

Now, cut from the apex MMA promotion, Virna Jandiroba clarified what lies ahead in her career.

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Virna Jandiroba dismisses retirement after abrupt UFC exit

Continuing on Instagram, Jandiroba said she is not ready to hang up the gloves just yet, and her team is already exploring options for her next fight.

“I had 13 fights before the UFC and 14 in the UFC. In other words, I was already a fighter before joining the UFC, and I’ll continue to be one outside the UFC as well,” Jandiroba added. “My team, manager, and I are already talking and exploring possibilities.

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“I don’t want to retire now. I still have plenty left in the tank. I feel great, I’m eager to fight, extremely excited, and willing to keep learning. I still have a few more fights in me. You’ll see me fighting before I retire. I’m optimistic, and I think good things are coming.”

Though Virna Jandiroba never quite became a star in the UFC, she had a consistent presence in the promotion. She defeated some of the biggest names in the UFC’s 115 lbs division, like Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, Loopy Godinez, Amanda Lemos, and former title challenger Yan Xiaonan, before finally earning her shot at the title against Mackenzie Dern.

She finally left the promotion with an impressive UFC record of 9 wins and 5 losses and an overall record of 23 wins and 5 losses. That is definitely a resume to be proud of, one that could swiftly land her in MMA organizations such as PFL.

By cutting top-five athletes, particularly from the women’s divisions, the UFC is showing that it is willing to reshape the division to make room for new talent, even if that means sacrificing established contenders.

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With Virna Jandiroba off the roster, names like Fatima Kline, Denise Gomes, and others who are running hot in the division would take her place. Plus, with the Brazilian being 38 years old and lacking a clear path forward after losing to Suarez, the promotion perhaps felt prompted to let her go.

That said, with the UFC continuing to cut established contenders, it won’t be surprising if we see other names depart as the promotion gears up for its 2027 season under Paramount+.