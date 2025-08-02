UFC Data Glitch Causes Panic Over Fans’ Most Favorite Fighter’s Release

For one terrifying moment, it seemed like the UFC had cut ties with one of its most beloved rising stars. Fans were left shocked and confused when an image began making the rounds online — an official-looking graphic showing that Shi Ming had been “removed” from the UFC roster. The post, shared by Instagram page TheFightBubble, triggered immediate panic.

But just as emotions hit a boiling point, MMA reporter and content creator, @RealKevinK stepped in to clarify, “It’s a glitch in the database she wasn’t released.” Relief spread fast. After all, Shi Ming isn’t just another fighter. She’s the name fans have been rooting for since her explosive breakout last year.

The Chinese strawweight etched her name into UFC history with one of the best knockouts of 2024. Down on two judges’ scorecards and with time running out, she unleashed a vicious head kick that flattened Xiaocan Feng at UFC Macau.

The impact was immediate and terrifying. Feng had to be stretchered out, and Ming told Michael Bisping in her post-fight interview, “I feel really happy – but I actually worry about my opponent. I really hope she is okay, she’s young and – sorry…”

It was a knockout that went viral. On social media, fans marveled at the contrast: a fighter in red gear, smashing her way to victory, then days later quietly returning to her hospital rounds as Dr. Shi Ming, a full-time physician. Her parents, by her own admission, still didn’t know about her MMA career. “Perhaps they do know, and choose to stay silent,” she once said.

And then, just like that, she was gone? At least, that’s what the glitch made it look like. The timing couldn’t have been worse. Shi Ming is scheduled to fight Bruna Brasil at Road to UFC: Shanghai on August 22, a bout that, while part of the RTU event series, does count in official UFC records.

So, when news of her supposed removal surfaced, fans flooded the comments with their concerns. Let’s take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans left in a frenzy as “glitch” causes a panic over viral knockout artist Shi Ming’s release from the UFC

One fan wrote, “Her parents found out.” This reaction cuts deep. Shi Ming has long kept her fighting career hidden from her traditional family, afraid it would bring them shame. With the graphic going viral, fans feared her secret was finally exposed, possibly forcing her to step away. In a past interview, she even confessed, “If I told them about my fights, they’d likely lose sleep worrying about me, even though UFC is actually safe. They’d still fear that 1% chance of me being knocked unconscious.”

Another fan posted, “This is my opinion but I bet her bosses said she couldn’t continue to work as a doctor if she’s a fighter.” A valid fear. Shi Ming’s hospital life has reportedly already been disrupted by her newfound fame. As such, fans imagined a heartbreaking ultimatum: medicine or MMA, and assumed the worst had happened.

“Is this a JOKE WTF???? WHY,” one fan raged. That raw emotion highlights how quickly Shi Ming has become a fan favorite. Her story, skill, and humility have drawn people in. The idea that the UFC would drop her is unthinkable to many!

“Didn’t she have a fight already?” questioned another. Fans familiar with the Road to UFC series were left scratching their heads. With her August 22 bout already announced, the graphic just didn’t add up. Confusion only fueled the outrage.

“WTF?! Why??? She had one of the best knockouts of 2024,” another chimed in. This sentiment echoed across countless comments. Shi Ming’s KO win at UFC Macau wasn’t just impressive, it was historic. Cutting her after that performance made no sense to anyone paying attention.

So, it may have just been a technical hiccup, but one that revealed just how deeply fans care about Shi Ming. She’s become more than a fighter. For a lot of fans in the MMA sphere, she’s a symbol of balance, of defying odds, and chasing two dreams at once!