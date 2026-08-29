UFC Debutant Pays Tribute to Late Michael Jackson in Style After One-Punch KO During Shanghai Event

Undefeated Indonesian prospect Bilal Hasan made his UFC debut tonight at UFC Shanghai, and it was certainly a remarkable one. The 25-year-old delivered a stellar finish in front of a packed crowd at the Oriental Sports Center, making his promotional debut memorable. The flyweight prospect then took it to another level by paying tribute to late pop legend Michael Jackson on what would have been his 68th birthday today.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From the opening bell, Hasan made it clear that he was there to pick Nilson Rojas apart. The Dana White’s Contender Series standout looked considerably faster than his opponent and repeatedly found his target with his crisp 1-2 combination. The Canadian fired back with some punches of his own, but Hasan soon found his mark again in the second round, landing a flush straight right that sent his adversary crashing to the canvas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The referee quickly intervened to stop the fight as Hasan had his hand raised in victory. After his triumph, the UFC debutant gave a shoutout to the Shanghai crowd and paid tribute to the late pop legend.

“I said what’s up China! I love you, Shanghai. Happy Birthday, Michael Jackson,” Bilal Hasan said excitedly during his Octagon interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…