UFC “Dislikes” When Champions Like Islam Makhachev Do This, Daniel Cormier Reveals

Back in May, Jack Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad to become Australia’s first UFC welterweight champion—a win that set the stage for a potential clash with Islam Makhachev. Rather than fight his friend, Makhachev expressed interest in moving up to challenge Maddalena for the welterweight title. He also vacated his lightweight belt, which Ilia Topuria later claimed by defeating Charles Oliveira. Maddalena welcomed the challenge, hinting at a return in mid-to-late 2025, possibly in Australia or Madison Square Garden.

Makhachev, too, was pushing for MSG. In an interview with MMA Junkie, he revealed he personally asked UFC CEO Dana White to book the fight there. White later admitted the bout is significant enough for MSG. With the UFC’s November calendar still open, speculation mounted. Adding fuel to the fire, Makhachev’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed the matchup, saying, “Islam is fighting at Madison Square Garden, Maddalena’s team gave the green light,” during a speaking engagement in New York. However, Daniel Cormier noted the UFC doesn’t usually like fighters demanding specific venues.

“Islam tried to tell us this a long time ago,” Cormier said during the latest episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy on the ESPN MMA YouTube channel. “He said, ‘I would like to fight in Madison Square Garden.’ When these long-reigning champions start to say, ‘Hey, I would like this. I would prefer this.’ They’re only not telling us directly because the UFC doesn’t like you to do that.” The former UFC heavyweight champion explained that fighters often say this to hint at what they want for their fights.

via Imago MMA: UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano Jan 18, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Islam Makhachev red gloves reacts after defeating Renato Moicano blue gloves in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome.

“He said he wanted to headline the biggest arena in the world, and now he gets that opportunity,” Cormier said in the video. It’s worth noting that despite Nurmagomedov’s declaration about the fight, the UFC or Dana White haven’t officially confirmed the bout. However, if the fight were to land, it would be set for UFC 322. With the New York Rangers traveling to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 15, it leaves the rest of the month is open for the fight. For now, though, the fight’s future remains a mystery.

In the meantime, Makhachev appears to have entered his training camp.

Islam Makhachev starts training camp for Jack Della Maddalena

Makhachev seems to have entered his training camp ahead of the welterweight title fight against Maddalena at Madison Square Garden. While Makhachev won’t become a simultaneous two-division champion, gold in a second division is enticing enough. Right after Nurmagomedov leaked the fight, Makhachev hinted on social media that he had started his fight camp.

via Imago February 26, 2025, Montreal, Pq, CANADA: Contender Jack Della Maddalena speaks during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz to announce his upcoming fight against UFC 315 welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in Montreal on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

The Dagistani star shared moments from the end of his vacation on Instagram, including horseback riding, before hinting at the start of camp with the caption, “Finished the vacation with a horse ride. Let’s work.” In case he does start his fight camp this week, he will have three good months to train for Maddalena, which is arguably the toughest fight of his career.

It appears Makhachev and Maddalena are heading for a blockbuster night in New York. However, securing the venue for Makhachev might be a dream come true, even if the UFC doesn't like fighters to make such demands, per Cormier.