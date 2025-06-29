UFC Draws Shame for Triggering Promo as Ben Askren Fights for His Life

International Fight Week is intended to honor legends. A time when the UFC commemorates its history, celebrates the sport’s evolution, and reminds fans why they fell in love with MMA in the first place. This year’s celebrations, complete with fights, fanfare, and tributes, had all the makings of a great spectacle. But then, amid all the fireworks and nostalgia, came a jarring moment—one that rubbed many fans the wrong way.

As fans tuned in and soaked up promos ahead of UFC 317, one specific standout stuck out—but not for the right reasons. A viral post on X (previously Twitter) criticized the UFC for airing Jorge Masvidal‘s historic five-second flying knee knockout of Ben Askren.

“Ben Askren is fighting for his life, and TNT broadcast just ran the Masvidal Knee as a promo for IFW,” the X post read. “No class in MMA.” For some, it was only a clip. Others saw it as a cold, ill-timed move that degraded a man who was facing far more serious issues outside the cage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Askren, who previously had the fastest knockout loss in UFC history, is now in a hospital bed in Wisconsin, fighting for survival. After battling a staph infection in early June, he developed pneumonia and was put on a ventilator. His health has been described as critical, but doctors remain optimistic.

AD

His family, particularly his wife Amy, continues to update fans on small wins—Askren mouthing words, indicating a desire for coffee, and showing signs of consciousness. He’s also on the lung transplant list, awaiting a chance to recover. While the Masvidal knee is one of the UFC’s most memorable moments, there is a time and place for everything.

‘Funky’ has always been a divisive figure—a fiery wrestler, a Bellator and ONE Championship champion, and a crucial player in some of the UFC’s most anticipated grudge fights. But, regardless of your feelings about him, it’s difficult to justify displaying a video of his most embarrassing moment during a week in which he can’t even breathe on his own.

The UFC did not need to erase history. But perhaps it could have selected a different story to tell this week. And that is exactly what the fans believe as well. So much so that they took to social media to let the UFC know that they did not like the Askren disrespect one bit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans shame the UFC for disrespecting Ben Askren

The UFC may have believed it was just another highlight video, but fans were not having it. For many watching the International Fight Week promos, Jorge Masvidal’s flying knee flashed on-screen as a sucker punch to a man already battling for his life, rather than as a stunning throwback. And for those paying attention, the disrespect felt immediate and terribly inappropriate.

Given Ben Askren’s current state, many felt the decision to highlight that clip bordered on tone-deaf. It wasn’t only awkward. It didn’t feel right. And the discomfort spread quickly. “That was the first thought that crossed my mind too,” one viewer commented. Another said, “That’s exactly what I was thinking.” The feeling was not isolated. “I saw that and felt like it was uber inappropriate,” a fan remarked, while another put it simply: “I was in disbelief when I saw that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The reactions erupted into broader criticism, not only of the promotion but of the UFC as perceived by its most ardent supporters. “It’s the UFC in 2025; what do you expect?” one user wrote, dismissing the decision as just another in a long line of tone-deaf gestures. Others laid blame at Dana White, with one fan sarcastically saying, “‘Ben was never my friend’—Dana White.” These weren’t just random comments. They came from spectators who believed a line had been crossed during what was supposed to be a sports celebration.

Then there were those who did not hold back at all. “No shame,” one fan wrote. “They have no shame,” added another. The sentiment soon became a chorus. “Quite shameless of them, tbf,” a user commented, summing up the general disappointment. For a promotion that feeds on drama, it may have appeared to be a basic throwback clip. However, to those watching—particularly in light of Ben Askren’s real-life struggle—it felt like a low blow that might have been easily avoided.