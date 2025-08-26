UFC Drug Testers Disturb Conor McGregor’s Vacation as Ex-Champ Drops 7-Word Update

It has been over four years, and while fans and most popular MMA figures have given up, Conor McGregor insists that he’s going to come back to the UFC. The former double champion has been sharing training footage almost every month, and guess what? ‘The Notorious’ also claims to have entered the drug testing pool, and recently, the tests happened during a small vacation.

Conor McGregor is aiming to make his way back to the UFC when Dana White and Co. host the White House event next year. While it’s still early to say how the card shapes up, the Irishman seems to be really serious about fighting at the Oval Office’s campus after what he had to say on social media. Let’s see what McGregor had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor gets drug-tested on his million-dollar yacht

As we all know, Conor McGregor likes to live the life of luxury, and his multi-million-dollar net worth has allowed him to do that. The UFC star has been frequently seen partying in nightclubs, often getting into altercations, and even riding on his Lamborghini yacht, priced around $3.5-4 million. And it appears that he was out vacationing on his yacht recently, with some important guests on board.

It appears that Conor McGregor bumped into the UFC drug testing team amid his ongoing testing period. Instead of giving his urine and blood samples in a hotel or at his residence, ‘The Notorious’ decided to invite the testing team members on his yacht. He shared a brief video clip of himself, along with one of the testers, getting ready to collect samples while in the middle of the sea.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Another day. Another [UFC] tester aboard my yacht! #CleanSport,” Conor McGregor wrote on his Instagram stories. Despite all the trouble outside the Octagon, including legal issues, McGregor looks firm on reclaiming the top spot in the MMA industry, and it seems he’s doing everything he can to make sure his return happens soon.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone, January 18, 2020 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Conor McGregor is introduced before fighting Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports , 18.01.2020 23:27:52, 13930753, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, wow, Conor McGregor, MMA, TopPic, Donald Cerrone PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 13930753

While Conor McGregor is looking to make a UFC return, there have been reports coming out recently that his comeback will happen. However, there’s a catch! The reports claim that the comeback may not necessarily be in Dana White’s promotion.

Is McGregor’s comeback not happening in the UFC?

Well, Conor McGregor almost made it back inside the Octagon last year at UFC 303 if not for a toe injury he suffered in training. But as we’ve mentioned already, he’s keen on making it back inside the eight-sided cage. But his business partner and BKFC boss, David Feldman, during a recent presser, claimed that McGregor could make his BKFC debut either against Jeremy Stephens or Mike Perry before he returns to the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We were supposed to have my partner, my friend Conor McGregor – he was going to be here today but couldn’t make it at the last minute,” said David Feldman. “He’s actually very focused, it’s the best McGregor I’ve ever seen. He’s training hard, and he’s focused because one of you two guys [Stephens and Perry] is probably his next fight.”

Conor McGregor has mentioned his wish to fight in BKFC and has gotten fans interested after he recently delivered a passionate promo on fighting Mike Perry. But what do you think happens first? Will it be a BKFC debut or a UFC return coming first? Well, there is a chance that McGregor never fights again, but let us know your thoughts on his recent update in the comments section below.