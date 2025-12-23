UFC Exec Celebrates American Dream as Martial Arts Program Enters Connecticut School

The UFC usually enters classrooms through highlights, posters, or the rare debates about violence versus discipline. This time, it walked in quietly, barefoot on mats, with a completely different objective in mind. This goal had nothing to do with a cage or pay-per-view buzz; all it needed was just a school in Connecticut and a long-standing idea finally turning into action.

What set it apart was not just the setting, but who was celebrating it. Mick Maynard, whose influence is usually felt behind closed doors at UFC matchmaking meetings, expressed pride in something far different from Saturday night fights, describing it as a step toward changing lives rather than divisions.

Mick Maynard backs a vision bigger than the UFC

For Mick Maynard, this wasn’t a sudden passion project. He described it as a long-term goal that has now found the proper people and organization to turn it into a reality. Through the newly formed Lions Youth Foundation, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu program was introduced into a Connecticut school, marking the first step in what he believes will be a nationwide movement.

Taking to his Instagram, Maynard shared in the caption of his latest post that the goal extends well beyond a single region. “The goal is to establish similar programs all over the United States,” Maynard wrote, adding that he truly feels it has the potential to change the world.

“I honestly believe it could change the world. Please give us a follow. We are just learning, and it’s all new, but one down… hopefully 1000s more to go.” The people involved explain why it worked. Mark Cerrone, a longtime martial arts promoter and father of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, provided grassroots credibility.

Renzo Gracie and his academy brought technical expertise and experience with structured youth programs. Mick Maynard’s role wasn’t as a UFC executive but as a supporter helping connect the dots. That is an important distinction. By operating under a nonprofit model, the program avoids the obstacles that often stall these ideas before they begin.

Schools do not have to revise curricula or shoulder liability risks. They benefit from structured instruction and a relationship that is designed to fit into existing systems rather than disrupt them. And Mick Maynard’s career has been built on shaping futures, whether it’s rebuilding the UFC’s flyweight division or spotting talents before the rest of the world does.

Dana White believes that Maynard reshaped an entire division

Mick Maynard is no stranger to taking a long-term approach. Long before he was thinking about classrooms and curricula, he was quietly reinventing one of the UFC’s most overlooked weight classes. At a time when the flyweight division was struggling for attention, the UFC matchmaker avoided chasing noise or taking shortcuts.

He rebuilt it piece by piece, relying on structure rather than fanfare, and waited for the results to show. They eventually did. During the UFC 256 press conference, Dana White openly praised Maynard for changing the division. “I got to give it to Mick,” White stated. “Mick went in and restructured and rebuilt that division, and it’s one of the most exciting divisions in the UFC now.”

The praise was not abstract either. That same night delivered what Dana White saw as a potential fight of the year, confirming the idea that patience and planning can influence how an entire division is viewed. That history provides context for what Mick Maynard is attempting now, as school systems don’t move fast, and programs involving physical contact move even slower.

One approved school does not indicate a breakthrough; it just represents a beginning. If the flyweight reconstruction proved anything, it was that Maynard operates on timelines that most people underestimate. The jiu-jitsu program will most certainly take the same approach: slow validation, careful replication, and gradual acceptance, measured in years. If it succeeds, it won’t feel sudden. It will feel inevitable, much like the division he previously reshaped.