UFC Exec Corrects Derrick Lewis After He Admits to Using Banned Substance for Recovery

This month, PED controversies have already shaken the UFC and its fighters. However, UFC heavyweight star Derrick Lewis, ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Waldo Cortes Acosta at UFC 324, escalated the controversy this week when he said, “The UFC provided me with some great peptides, and I’ve been taking them every day.” Consequently, his comments sparked questions, and UFC officials finally stepped in to respond.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per the UFC official, Derrick Lewis clearly doesn’t know what he’s talking about, as the UFC bans peptides. Just last week, CSAC suspended Kamaru Usman’s brother, Mohammad Usman, for 30 months after he used testosterone and banned peptides, including BPC-157. Now, with Lewis claiming peptide use, UFC officials are setting the record straight.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC official Novitzky speaks out on Derrick Lewis’ peptide comments

“UFC did NOT provide Derrick Lewis with peptides. Peptides are prohibited at all times under UFC and athletic commissions’ rules. Derrick is referring to injectable compounds that are third-party tested and certified as ALLOWED AT ALL TIMES,” wrote UFC official Jeff Novitzky on X, sharing a link to TruShield Certified, an ingredient-testing agency.

TruShield operates within a WADA-experienced lab and uses advanced testing methods to screen and filter products. The athletic community respects TruShield for its standards. As a result, professional sports organizations worldwide, including the UFC, rely on its certifications, which is why officials trust their products.

In the UFC, officials enforce strict rules for peptides, which are compounds made from linked amino acids. The MMA promotion’s anti-doping policies ban most peptides, especially those that stimulate growth hormone or are related, such as HRP-6, CJC-1295, Ipamorelin, BPC-157, and LH- and GnRH-related peptides.

ADVERTISEMENT

WADA lists all of these under S2 and S0 sections of the Prohibited List. For example, UFC suspended Chad Mendes in 2016 for using GHRP-6, a growth hormone-releasing peptide. However, the UFC allows certain peptides that come from naturally occurring proteins. For example, fighters like Derrick Lewis would use collagen peptides made from natural ingredients, such as Rejuven8, a collagen peptide supplement that supports skin and joint health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The clarification has cleared up the controversy around Derrick Lewis and his peptide use. Still, ‘The Black Beast’ keeps showing off his funny and unfiltered comedic style. He often cracks jokes after his wins, and there was even a time when he put the UFC in the spotlight by calling out the promotion with wild claims.

‘The Black Beast’ insists UFC fights are “scripted” in a bold statement

Last year, the promotion faced intense scrutiny after a betting scandal involving one of its fighters. Featherweight star Isaac Dulgarian allegedly got compromised by the underdog fighter, which even drew the FBI into the controversy. At the same time, Derrick Lewis made his own bizarre claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a candid interview with The Schmo, the host highlighted Derrick Lewis’ past statements that UFC fights are “scripted,” just like UFC’s sister promotion WWE, which The Black Beast confirmed without hesitation. “I believe they’re listening now,” Lewis replied without hesitation. “I’ve been saying that it’s all scripted. Everyone believes it now. So, you know, thank me later.”

When the host asked how he knew about it, ‘The Black Beast’ revealed, “It’s in the contract. It’s all in the contract. Most of these fighters… They don’t know how to read. So, you know, I read it line for line. Line for line from start to end. Start to end. All 20 pages.”

Derrick Lewis hasn’t said this just once. Before his fight against Glover Teixeira, he even encouraged fans to bet on him. With Lewis’ habit of putting Dana White and the UFC under the spotlight, what do you make of his wild claims? Do you think there’s any truth behind them, or is it all hype? Drop your thoughts below.