UFC Executive Sacked by Dana White Joins Jake Paul’s $1B Venture in Grand Return to MMA

As the Professional Fighters League (PFL) gears up to celebrate its seventh anniversary, its swift rise in the realm of mixed martial arts has truly been a sight to behold. In just a few short years, the American promotion has made a name for itself in the arena, establishing itself as one of the leading players in the MMA scene. What began as a bold endeavor has swiftly evolved into a true juggernaut, earning accolades from enthusiasts and experts across the board.

Just like any thriving sports league, the PFL’s ascent isn’t the result of one lone element. It’s the outcome of several crucial factors coming together like a well-oiled machine. The organization has now made another move to boost its promotion in Latin America. They’ve just thrown their hat in the ring by naming Jaime Pollack as the new General Manager of PFL Latin America, and this change is hitting the ground running right away. During his tenure at the UFC, Pollack led the charge in forging groundbreaking media partnerships. Throughout his time in charge, Pollack witnessed a remarkable surge in attendance, viewership, and licensing, solidifying Latin America as a key player in the worldwide MMA landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His responsibilities with PFL will now include overseeing day-to-day operations, securing media rights deals, developing regional talent, and driving. The news was shared by Rodrigo Del Campo González in his X account. He tweeted, “@PFLMMA announces former UFC executive Jaime Pollack as GM of PFL Latin America. He’ll oversee TV rights and expansion in the region. At UFC, he was head of Japan, Brazil, and then what they call Latin America, which is Spanish-speaking countries. What will he deal with?” With over 20 years of experience in global sports and media, Jaime Pollack steps into his new role with an impressive track record. Beyond the Octagon, Pollack has held high-level executive positions at industry giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Activision Blizzard, and Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

AD

In every one of these roles, he played a key part in building strong alliances, sparking creativity, and driving business success throughout the world of sports and entertainment. Pollack takes on his new position at PFL Latin America right after the league’s impressive international growth, following the rollouts of PFL Europe, PFL MENA, PFL Africa, and PFL Pacific. As the organization keeps expanding its reach and filling up the event schedule, the spotlight is now turning to Latin America. Even with Pollack’s abundance of talent, what was the reason behind the UFC parting ways with him? Let’s dive into it below.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A closer look at the main reason Dana White had to let go of Jaime Pollack

After the UFC’s astonishing $4-billion acquisition by WME-IMG (now Endeavor) in the heart of 2016, the corporate landscape experienced a significant upheaval. Amidst a wave of layoffs affecting around 15% of the UFC’s workforce, including notable figures like Jaime Pollack, the organization is undergoing significant structural changes under new leadership. Jaime Pollack, who had invested over a decade in the UFC as Senior Vice President of Global Content and General Manager for Latin America, found his position evaporate in that upheaval of leadership.

Alongside him, other top brass, including Garry Cook, Marshall Zelaznik, and Ken Berger, were also shown the door. These exits were said to be focused on tightening the ship and cutting out the excess across various global sectors like licensing, sponsorships, PR, and production. From Dana White’s perspective, there was nothing personal about letting Pollack go. It was standard corporate practice post-acquisition. As White told listeners on UFC Unfiltered, it’s normal for new owners to reshuffle senior leadership layers after a major takeover.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pollack’s departure occurred at a crucial turning point. WME-IMG set its sights on weaving the UFC into its expansive media tapestry. That meant getting everyone on the same page with its game plan, which led to significant shake-ups in the roster, including merging global content and reworking regional setups. The top positions that once reigned in the UFC’s early days didn’t quite mesh with Endeavor’s sleek global game plan. However, the big question is, can he help PFL grow the same way he did for the UFC? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below.