Japan might finally be getting the UFC back. The promotion has reportedly set its sights on Nagoya for a Fight Night event on March 27, which could bring the Octagon back to Japanese soil for the first time since 2017.

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According to ISSA MMA and Kevin K, the UFC is targeting the IG Arena for the event, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet. That nine-year gap is a big deal. Japan has a legendary place in MMA history, and the UFC hasn’t held an event there since the days of Gokhan Saki, Takanori Gomi and Yushin Okami.

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Now, with a new generation of Japanese fighters waiting in the wings, a UFC return could be far more than just another Fight Night. But before fans get too excited, there’s still a lot that needs to fall into place.

Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Charlotte – Rozenstruik vs Almeida May 13, 2023 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA The octagon is seen before a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik red gloves and Jailton Almeida blue gloves during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Charlotte Spectrum Center North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20230513_gma_db2_0209

The UFC’s last trip to Japan came all the way back on September 23, 2017, when UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs. Okami went down. Ovince Saint Preux headlined the show against Yushin Okami and got the job done in the first round, catching Okami with a rare Von Flue choke for the submission win.

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The co-main event had its own big moment, with Jessica Andrade putting on a dominant performance against former title challenger Claudia Gadelha to take home a unanimous decision.

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The card also marked Gokhan Saki’s UFC debut, and the former kickboxing star wasted no time making an impression, blasting Henrique da Silva with a nasty one-punch knockout and picking up a Performance of the Night bonus.

Dong Hyun Kim added another big moment to the card by stopping former PRIDE champion Takanori Gomi in the first round, while Jussier Formiga got Ulka Sasaki to tap to a rear-naked choke. Teruto Ishihara also got his hand raised after going the distance with Rolando Dy in a competitive back-and-forth fight.

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The prelims had plenty going on too. Keita Nakamura and Syuri Kondo both picked up split-decision wins, while Shinsho Anzai and Daichi Abe came away with decision victories. So while the card had its share of finishes, it also delivered some close fights and a few results that kept things interesting throughout the night.

A UFC return to Japan would mean a little more than just adding another event to the calendar. The country has been a huge part of MMA’s history, with promotions like PRIDE helping turn Japan into one of the sport’s biggest markets long before the UFC became the global powerhouse it is today.

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And Nagoya makes for an interesting choice. Tokyo and Osaka usually get most of the attention when it comes to major combat sports events in Japan, but Nagoya is right between the two and is one of the country’s biggest cities. If the UFC really does go ahead with the event, it would give the promotion a chance to bring its return to a different major Japanese market.

That said, there’s still a long way to go before anyone can start treating March 27 as a done deal. The date is still months away, no fights have been announced, and the UFC hasn’t officially confirmed the event or venue. So for now, this is one to keep an eye on rather than circle on the calendar just yet.

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Who could be a part of the Japan card?

If the UFC really does make its way back to Japan, the promotion won’t exactly be short on local names to put on the card. Japan is still waiting for its first UFC champion, but there are several fighters who could give the event that extra homecoming feel.

Tatsuro Taira would probably be near the top of that list. The former flyweight title challenger has already become one of Japan’s biggest names on the UFC roster, and putting him in front of his home crowd would be an easy way to give the event some serious local buzz. If the UFC wants a Japanese fighter near the top of the card, ‘The Best’ feels like one of the most natural options.

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In fact, Dana White had already made a pretty bold promise to Tatsuro Taira and Japanese fans ahead of his UFC 328 clash with Joshua Van. The head honcho said that if Taira managed to win the flyweight title, there was a very good chance the UFC could head back to Japan for a Fight Night.

“If this kid wins, we could go do a fight in Japan again,” he told CBS Mornings.

Unfortunately for ‘The Best,’ things didn’t go according to plan. Joshua Van ended up stopping him via TKO at 1:32 of Round 5, successfully retaining his UFC Flyweight Championship.

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Kai Asakura could be another really interesting option. He already has plenty of name recognition in Japanese MMA and even got a shot at flyweight gold in his UFC debut before moving up to bantamweight. If the UFC wants someone who already has a strong following back home, Asakura would make plenty of sense.

Rinya Nakamura is another name to keep an eye on. The former Road to UFC competitor has already had several fights inside the Octagon and could be a solid addition if the UFC wants to load up the card with Japanese talent.

Keiichiro Nakamura could be another name in the mix, although his UFC debut didn’t exactly go to plan. He suffered a unanimous decision loss to Ollie Schmid after entering the promotion with plenty of momentum from his Road to UFC featherweight tournament win. A return to Japan could give him a pretty ideal chance to bounce back, especially with his home crowd behind him.

Of course, none of these fighters have been officially linked to the reported event yet. There aren’t any bouts on the books, and even the Nagoya date and venue still need to be confirmed by the UFC. But if the promotion does finally make its return to Japan, it already has several homegrown names who could make the occasion feel like a proper homecoming rather than just another Fight Night.