UFC Faces Setback as O2 Arena “Absolutely Dead” Despite Return After 12 Months

Despite featuring more than ten local fighters on the UFC London card, the event failed to generate the expected hype. On March 21, UFC Fight Night 270 saw Dana White and Co. return to London for their 17th visit, hosting the event inside the iconic O2 Arena after nearly a 12-month gap since their last stop. However, despite MMA’s growing global popularity, the O2 atmosphere felt lifeless, experts reported.

Scott Lagdon, global PR official for European MMA promotion Oktagon, attended the event and shared that the experience did not meet his expectations. On X, Lagdon highlighted the disappointing reality that the crowd did not seem to enjoy the matchups on the card.

“The O2 Arena is absolutely dead,” wrote Scott Lagdon on X. “Compared to ten years ago, the atmosphere is just non-existent. The extortionate ticket prices and lackluster cards seem to have taken their toll.”

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Scott Lagdon clearly sees the problem. Over time, the promotion has steadily raised ticket prices, putting a heavier burden on fans’ wallets. According to some reports, ticket prices in the U.S. and other markets have climbed by nearly 4000%, making it difficult for many die-hard MMA fans to experience UFC action live. UFC stars like Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis have also voiced concern over the rising costs, with Du Plessis noting that fans in Africa often struggle to pay $200–$300 for a lower-tier seat.

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When the UFC last visited London for UFC Fight Night 255, headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady, standard tickets started around £110, while VIP premium seats often reached £699. That event drew 18,583 fans and generated a live gate of $4,711,410.

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By comparison, for the latest UFC London edition, the promotion increased ticket prices significantly. The lowest-priced tickets now cost £190–£200, while VIP seats approached £600. These higher costs likely pushed many fans to watch the fights from home via streaming. The exact live gate for UFC London remains unknown, but Scott Lagdon noted on X that the arena was “mostly full” with pockets of empty seats.

Ticket prices did not alone cause the crowd to feel lifeless. Several fights on the card failed to excite, including the featherweight title eliminator between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy. Additionally, even welterweight star Michael “Venom” Page, known as one of the promotion’s most thrilling fighters, drew criticism for his performance. The crowd reacted so underwhelmingly that UFC CEO Dana White reportedly left the arena.

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Dana White departs O2 Arena post Michael “Venom” Page fight

Among the fights on the card, Michael “Venom” Page’s bout against Sam Patterson drew the most criticism. Consequently, the backlash hit so hard that fans on social media are now demanding the promotion fire MVP, despite his reputation as one of MMA’s most entertaining fighters. In the three-round battle, Page threw a total of 61 strikes and landed 33, of which only 27 counted as significant.

Meanwhile, Patterson struggled offensively and landed just 25 of his 78 attempted strikes. Despite the lackluster action, the judges declared ‘Venom’ the winner, which in turn prompted boos from fans online and renewed calls to fire MVP. Lagdon also revealed that UFC CEO Dana White seemed bored with the event. In fact, according to him, White even left before the co-main event.

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“Dana left during MVP vs. Patterson and hasn’t been back since,” Lagdon added.

Now that UFC London is in the books, what’s your take on the event? Do you consider the promotion’s 17th visit to London a success or a failure? Share your thoughts below.