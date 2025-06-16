UFC Fan Bags $83K as Kamaru Usman Celebrates Joaquin Buckley Win

Kamaru Usman‘s return to UFC Atlanta seemed like a shift in energy. After three consecutive losses and constant mockery of his knees, many fans had written him off. However, against Joaquin Buckley, Usman dug deep and delivered the gritty, methodical performance that established him as the most feared fighter in the welterweight division. The victory wasn’t flashy, but it was commanding, and it meant more to some than just a win.

As the fight played out, one UFC fan realized there was more at stake than just bragging rights. Instagram user Skinnybets had taken a significant leap of faith. He placed a hefty $30,003 bet for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ to win.

When the judges declared the 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 scores in Usman’s favor, Skinnybets didn’t just win emotionally. He received an astounding payoff of $87,008. Kamaru Usman caught wind of the win, too. The former champion reshared Skinnybets’ story on his Instagram, expressing what appeared to be a mutual nod of appreciation for the trust placed in him.

It was more than just a victory for Usman inside the cage; it was a moment that sparked a celebration beyond the Octagon. For someone who has been at the center of doubt and decline narratives, seeing people continue to ride or die with him was clearly moving. He was fighting for more than a comeback; he was fighting for belief.

And when it came time to share his thoughts, Kamaru Usman did not hold back. “I know it’s a running joke; everybody wants to get on the internet and talk s—. His knees, his knees. Well, shut the f— up. I can still do what I do,” he said in the post-fight interview.

via Imago June 14, 2025, Atlanta, Ga, Atlanta, Ga, United States: Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley meet in the octagon for a 5-round main event bout at State Farm Arena for UFC Fight Night – Usman vs Buckley on June 14, 2025 in Atlanta, GA, United States. /PxImages Atlanta, Ga United States – ZUMAp175 20250614_zsa_p175_619 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

“The rest of the welterweight division, listen. I have been and always will be the f—— boogeyman.” The words landed harder than punches, especially for a man who had been written off as broken. Now, with a win under his belt, Usman is all geared up to get himself a title opportunity. After all, if not him, “Who else?” That is a question he is now seen asking.

Kamaru Usman sure about another shot at the welterweight title

Fresh off his win in Atlanta, Kamaru Usman isn’t slowing down. That confident “Who else?” from the post-fight press conference was more than just bluster; it was the foundation of a statement he’d been building since the first bell rung against Buckley. The doubts, the narrative about his knees, the three-fight skid—all of it is behind him.

What remains is a man certain that he is still at the top of the food chain, and if anyone disagrees, they must prove it. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ isn’t just looking for a title chance; he claims it’s already his. And, with his name still carrying weight, Usman has made it clear that he isn’t thinking small.

A potential bout with Islam Makhachev is the blockbuster he is already planning in his thoughts. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ isn’t being subtle, either. “Let’s be honest, I’m the biggest name in the division,” he told reporters, emphasizing the entertainment aspect. Kamaru Usman believes his draw, legacy, and timing are ideal for a high-stakes matchup, particularly if Makhachev defeats Jack Della Maddalena.

“Former pound-for-pound vs. current pound-for-pound, who doesn’t pay for that?” That’s not a callout; it’s a pitch to the entire UFC fan base. Usman’s goal is more than just another fight. It’s a legacy. And, according to him, the next chapter does not include climbing the ranks again. It begins with gold—or nothing.