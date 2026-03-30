UFC Fan Earns $67,000 Profit Thanks to Bruce Buffer’s Mistake During Seattle Event

At UFC Seattle, we saw Bruce Buffer make a very rare mistake. After the heavyweight bout between Marcin Tybura and UFC debutant Tyrell Fortune went the distance, the ‘Voice of the Octagon’ accidentally announced Tybura as the winner, even though Fortune had clearly won the fight. Moments later, Buffer corrected his error and declared the Florida native victorious via unanimous decision. Now, while the 68-year-old clearly had a bad night at the office, a UFC fan won big.

According to Trading View, Bruce Buffer’s mistake of announcing Tybura as the winner caused Fortune’s odds to crash down to 1 cent, which is almost zero. Noticing the fault, a UFC fan and trader named LlamaEnjoyer on Polymarket, who also goes by the name Verrissimus on X, placed $676 on Fortune. So, after the UFC announcer corrected himself and announced the debutant as the winner, the trader’s luck shone as they earned $67,000.

For the unaware, the trader earned almost 100x the value of what they placed on Fortune at the UFC Seattle bout. However, while the UFC fan reaped the benefits of a well-timed wager, they actually decided in a fraction of a second. Just before the decision, the trader was about to place $100K on Tybura. But after hearing one of the commentators say, “we have a mistake,” LlamaEnjoyer placed the bet on Fortune within a 50-second window.

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“Cancelled my order, scooped up 1c shares instead. The UFC corrected the winner seconds later. Easiest 100x ever,” LlamaEnjoyer said as per Trade View. “There’s no way Tybura won that fight,” they added.

Well, prediction markets, especially in combat sports, have really picked up pace in terms of users. Trading View further noted that over 865,000 users have placed bets across sectors like sports, politics, and others on platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi in March. The UFC has also gained traders’ attention, as the sport drives fan engagement through fight predictions with its own deal with Polymarket.

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But the best part of the night probably was Dana White’s reaction to Buffer’s mix-up.

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Imago MMA: UFC 280-Rosa vs Lansberg Oct 22, 2022 Abu Dhabi, UAE UFC announcer Bruce Buffer introduces Karol Rosa red gloves and Lina Lansberg blue gloves during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Abu Dhabi UAE, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCraigxKidwellx 20221022_jla_ooo_055

“Buffer probably hung himself somewhere back here tonight,” White joked when asked about the incident during the post-fight presser. “Buffer is an absolute pro and very rarely does that guy make mistakes. I think it’s happened one other time. We can send him to counseling,” the CEO said, stating his faith in Bruce. But what’s important here is that this is not the first time he has mixed up the winners’ names.

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Bruce Buffer falsely declared a winner at UFC 301

Just like UFC Seattle, Bruce Buffer made another unusual mistake at UFC 301 during the light heavyweight fight between Anthony Smith and Vitor Petrino. In front of a packed Brazilian audience, ‘Lionheart’ secured a submission victory over hometown hero, Petrino. However, at the time of the announcement, Buffer declared Petrino as the winner before immediately correcting himself.

It was definitely one of the more embarrassing moments for a legend like Buffer, but Smith ended up showing tremendous support for the announcer. At the UFC 301 post-fight presser, the now-retired fighter shared some wholesome comments for Buffer after the mix-up.

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“I feel really bad for Buffer,” Smith told the media at UFC 301. “I know how serious he is and how much he loves his job and how professional he is. He is really hard on himself. Me and Bruce are friends; we work together a lot. So he takes his job very seriously. He takes it to heart; he puts his heart and soul into this job. I feel bad because he’s probably bummed out about it. I hope I get to talk to him after,” he added.

That said, as Bruce Buffer’s crucial mistake allowed a UFC fan won quite substantial money, do you think traders will be more watchful from now on? Let us know in the comments section below.