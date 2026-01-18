UFC Fan Favorite Hints at Dream White House Farewell as His Future Hangs in Balance

The UFC’s projected White House event is shaping up as a stage where the promotion’s biggest names want to make their return. While stars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones aim for comebacks, one veteran is looking at the same card as a possible farewell. After more than a decade with Dana White’s promotion, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson is ready to hang up his gloves at the White House event. At least he hopes so.

After losing to Gabriel Bonfim in the UFC Nashville co-main event last year, the veteran welterweight now has just one fight left on his contract. Fans still want to see Stephen Thompson continue his journey inside the Octagon. But at 42 years old and riding a three-fight losing streak, he knows a new contract is far from guaranteed. Even so, ‘Wonderboy’ dreams of one final walk at the White House before calling it a career.

Stephen Thompson hints White House event could mark retirement chapter

“I don’t have anything scheduled yet. There is a fight card. I have one fight left on my contract, and I want to see it through. Everybody’s trying to get on it, obviously, the White House card. That would be a prime time to really lay down the gloves. That would be my dream, right there,” Stephen Thompson told MiddleEasy.

Inside the UFC, ‘Wonderboy’ built a reputation as one of the most exciting strikers the division has ever seen. His spinning hook kick knockout of Jake Ellenberger at The Ultimate Fighter 21 Finale remains iconic. Moreover, Thompson’s two title fights against Tyron Woodley at UFC 205 and UFC 209 also stand as defining moments of his career. However, after such a brilliant run, the Carolina native has clearly hit a difficult phase.

Although his last loss sparked debate, Thompson’s defeat against Gabriel Bonfim marked his third straight setback. That result pushed his record to 1-4 in his last five fights, with his only win coming against Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night Orlando in 2022. The decline is real and impossible to ignore. Still, the oldest fighter on the current UFC roster refuses to close the door on one more run if the promotion allows it.

“I feel like I can keep going, man. But it’s really what the UFC wants. If they don’t want me, I understand. If they decide to allow me to keep going, I’ll keep going,” Thompson added.

Now, as Thompson seriously contemplates retirement, his future still hangs in the balance as he awaits UFC’s decision on a contract renewal. Even so, if the 170-pound veteran does get one final fight at the White House event, the UFC will surely aim to give him a worthy send-off. And honestly, the matchups out there could make his last dance truly special.

Three perfect retirement fights for ‘Wonderboy’

When it comes to the final fight of Stephen Thompson’s career, one condition feels non-negotiable. It has to be a barn burner. And there are three opponents who could light up the White House stage alongside ‘Wonderboy’.

The first matchup the promotion should seriously consider is Michael ‘Venom’ Page. Both ‘MVP’ and ‘Wonderboy’ rank among the most respected strikers in the game. Fans have wanted to see their technical duel for years, but the matchmakers never pulled the trigger, even when Page entered the welterweight mix. Now, with Thompson eyeing his farewell, Dana White could finally make that superfight happen. And if not, the UFC still has a strong rematch option waiting in the wings.

Another intriguing possibility involves Jorge Masvidal. Rumors suggest ‘Gamebred’ could face Conor McGregor at the White House event, but nothing feels guaranteed. If that plan falls apart, a Masvidal vs Thompson rematch would make perfect sense. At UFC 217, Thompson outclassed Masvidal in a technical display. This time, the first BMF champion would chase redemption, while the Carolina native would hunt one last violent statement inside the Octagon.

If neither of those options works, the UFC could also explore Stephen Thompson vs Colby Covington. After his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296, ‘Chaos’ called out ‘Wonderboy’ for a showdown. While Thompson facing an elite wrestler might not be ideal stylistically, the matchup would still draw plenty of attention on a White House card.

So what do you think about Stephen Thompson’s future? Which fight feels right for his last walk? Let us know in the comments section below.