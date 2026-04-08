UFC Fan With Terminal Cancer Passes Away a Month After Dana White Offered Him VIP Experience

What was supposed to be another fight week filled with anticipation has taken an emotional turn for the MMA community. As fans prepare for UFC 327, word has emerged that Caleb—a devoted UFC fan who recently lived out his dream—has sadly passed away.

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The 28-year-old had been battling terminal Stage 4 cancer for more than three years. And according to his brother Jared, for Caleb, MMA was more than just entertainment; it was an escape. Watching fights gave him something to hold onto, and his final wish was simple: to attend a live UFC event just once.

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Little did he know that the wish would reach the right people. After his brother Jared shared their story online, the MMA world rallied around them. The post immediately gained popularity, catching the attention of Jon Anik, who confirmed that Dana White would step in to make it happen. Caleb was soon transported to Las Vegas to attend UFC 326.

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In fact, he was given the full VIP experience. For a few days, Caleb wasn’t defined by his condition. He was just a fan, living in the moment, meeting people, soaking in the atmosphere, and doing the one thing he had always dreamed of. His sibling described it as “truly unreal.”

“Because this community shared and pushed my post, the right people saw it,” Jared wrote in an update on Reddit. “We got Caleb out to a weekend in Vegas for the BMF title fight on the 6th, and it was truly unreal.

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“They gave him the absolute VIP treatment. For a few days, he was able to be more than just ‘sick.’ He was my brother having the time of his life.”

However, shortly after getting back home, things took a turn. Caleb’s condition rapidly declined, and he passed away on March 27. And while the death of the 28-year-old has left his family devastated, they are also grateful for what the MMA community helped create in his final days.

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“It’s been devastating, more than I could ever imagine,” Jared added in the aforementioned update. “But still I had to come back here to say thank you.

“You all rallied together for a total stranger and gave my brother one of the best possible parting gifts. The joy he had on that trip is something my mom and I will hold onto forever.”

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In a sport built on toughness, resilience, and fighting spirit, Caleb embodied all of it in his own way. And his story surely left a lasting impact on the community that offered him one last moment of happiness.

As UFC 327 approaches, the memory stays as a bittersweet reminder that sometimes, the most meaningful moments in this sport happen far beyond the cage. And to make sure that more such Calebs get to live their dreams, head honcho Dana White and the UFC keep helping out organizations such as Make-A-Wish and the Fighting for the Future Foundation.

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As for the fighters, they, too, try their best to help out the real warriors out there. One prime example is the UFC 327 headliner Jiri Prochazka himself, who made headlines back in 2025 for a heartwarming gesture that won over the internet.

Jiri Prochazka’s touching reason for shaving his head before UFC 311

That same spirit of giving back isn’t limited to the promotion; it also lives within the fighters. And long before he headlined UFC 327, Jiri Prochazka proved what that responsibility means outside the cage. His gesture ahead of UFC 311 wasn’t about hype or promotion; it was about standing beside someone fighting a far tougher battle.

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The moment came after a fan battling cancer posted her story online, showing how she had styled her hair like Prochazka’s legendary “war hair” before undergoing chemotherapy. The Reddit post immediately gained traction and eventually reached the former champion himself.

Instead of replying with words, ‘Denisa’ chose to act—quietly returning to his hotel room and shaving his own head in solidarity. It was simple yet powerful. For the fan, later identified as Ashly McGarity, it became an unforgettable experience. It was all about sending “good energy,” as Jiri Prochazka described it.

Imago Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CA- JANUARY 17: Jiri Prochazka steps on the scale for the official weigh-in at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2501170077278_UFC311

But the Czech Samurai wasn’t done just yet. McGrarity, to her surprise, was flown out to Los Angeles to cheer on the 33-year-old. She sat cage-side along with several family members as she watched her favorite fighter knock out Jamahal Hill in the third round.

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In a sport focused on violence and competition, gestures like these remind everyone that fighters’ impact often goes far beyond victories and losses—and sometimes, those moments mean far more than anything that happens inside the Octagon.