UFC Fans Cast Doubt on $1 Million Bonus Announcement for White House Card

Last night at Miami’s Kaseya Center, Dana White & Co. delivered a strong UFC 327 card that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the last fight. Even so, much of the attention around the event shifted toward the upcoming UFC White House card. During the broadcast, the promotion revealed several key updates.

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And one of the biggest talking points was a $1 million crypto bonus pool for the White House event, although fans still remain unsure about how it will play out. Despite the speculation, an MMA-focused page on X, “MMA on Point,” highlighted the announcement in a post.

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“There will be one $1 Million crypto bonus for the UFC White House card,” the post read.

The crypto link behind the bonus is not coincidental. During the broadcast, play-by-play commentator Jon Anik explained that the UFC ties the additional payout to Crypto.com’s 10th anniversary, with the platform serving as the promotion’s official sponsor.

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Anik also explained that the $1 million bonus could go to one fighter or be split among multiple fighters on the card. Ultimately, though, the outcome will depend on how the night unfolds on June 14 at the UFC White House event.

Indeed, the upcoming UFC White House event carries more significance than just the fights, as it marks America’s 250th anniversary and also coincides with President Donald Trump’s birthday. Because of this, the UFC continues to push the event on a much larger scale, which has led to the introduction of the $1 million bonus.

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Earlier, fighters typically received post-fight bonuses of $50,000. However, earlier this year, the promotion doubled that amount to $100,000 after the UFC began its $7.7 billion partnership with Paramount+.

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Now, heading into the UFC White House event, there is the possibility of a $1 million bonus pool. However, some fans on social media cast doubt on the UFC’s announcement.

UFC White House crypto pay reveal sparks strong fan reactions

The upcoming UFC White House event is already the talk of the town, but not in a positive way. Since its announcement, fans have questioned the quality of fights booked for the card. Right now, the June 14 event features bouts like Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title, along with a heavyweight interim title fight between former LHW champion Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.

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However, after the latest crypto pay reveal, some fans were harsh in their criticism. One fan commented, “Trump scammed more than enough crypto to pay for it.”

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During UFC 327, U.S. President Donald Trump also appeared at the Miami event, marking nearly a year since his last UFC visit. His previous appearance came at UFC 316 in Newark, where he attended the rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

However, after hearing about the crypto bonus, some fans quickly rejected the idea. One user called it a “lame way” to pay fighters and suggested an alternative instead: “Prizes paid in crypto are so lame. Imagine if it was paid out in gold? Infinitely cooler.”

At the same time, many fans also questioned crypto as a legitimate payment method in 21st-century finance, pointing to its volatility and lack of legal tender status in many countries. Because of this, some users see it as unreliable or even fraudulent when used for fighter payouts. One fan commented, “And somehow the event got even more fraudulent.” Another echoes the same sentiment more bluntly, calling it fake currency: “f–k fake money.”

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As a result, UFC fans continue to criticize the promotion for using crypto to pay fighters, placing the White House card under heavy scrutiny, especially after earlier backlash over the announced fight lineup.

However, amid the controversy, Dana White added another heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Josh Hokit at the request of Donald Trump. During the broadcast, the UFC also released a White House event trailer made with AI. Still, that does not ease criticism around the crypto bonus. One fan simply reacted, “Seems appropriate.”

Now, with the latest developments surrounding the upcoming White House event, do you support the promotion’s decision to give fighters a $1 million crypto bonus on June 14?