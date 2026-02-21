UFC Fans Evaluate Islam Makhachev’s Odds Against Five Inches Taller Potential Opponent

What advantages does Islam Makhachev have to defeat Ian Garry? That’s the question fans have been asking after ‘The Future’s Georgia visit became a massive hint of a potential clash. Although many fans would give the striking edge to the Irishman, the majority of the votes still lean toward the Dagestani because of his impeccable wrestling. But along with advantages on the feet, Garry also seems to have an edge in the height department, one that fans believe might not be used as much as expected.

“This fight seems a little bit unfair,” social media page MrTestoestrogen posted on X, measuring Makhachev and Garry’s height, where the Irishman was towering over the Russian.

Honestly, when it comes to height and reach, ‘The Future’ definitely tops the Dagestani icon. Ian Garry stands at 6’3”, massively tall with a 74.5″ reach. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev is a solidly built 5’10” with a 70” reach. So, as we can see from the numbers, the 170 lbs contender does have a noticeable gap in the size department.

In MMA, the odds tilt toward the stronger and more physically imposing fighter. But Makhachev against Garry? That five-inch height discrepancy might not be enough of a deciding factor, especially considering how the lightweight king has handled bigger, durable opponents before. That includes his 25-minute domination vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, who may not be as tall as ‘The Future’ but is definitely sturdy for the weight class.

So, as the post started making rounds, fans couldn’t wait to jump in and share their thoughts. From banter to predictions to straight-up truth bombs, the UFC audience ended up measuring every inch of this size debate and weighing whether Ian Garry’s physical difference would actually matter inside the cage.

Fans measure Ian Garry vs Islam Makhachev’s height difference ahead of the possible clash

One fan chimed in and let everyone know, “Anyway, no chance to Garry”. Another user followed with an interesting picture of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski, writing, “Nobody claimed unfair on this one”. Then a fan brought up a very interesting point, writing, “Height difference means nothing, it’s about who’s stronger.”

Well, having a better height does bring certain advantages with it. If a fighter is visibly taller and has better reach, distance striking naturally becomes more applicable. On the other hand, the shorter fighter often finds success landing inside the pocket or, in Makhachev’s case, shooting a takedown against the fence. But yes, other than height, power also matters, which Volkanovski effectively demonstrated during the wrestling exchanges at UFC 284 against the Dagestani.

After that, another fan commented on how the pictures were highly disproportionate, writing, “The proportions in that picture are way off and misleading. Islam looks 5’6 in that picture. This is the real difference.” Another fan followed folllowed up by writing, “Do You Think 3 inches measure an entire head in size difference??? This depiction is comically incorrect.” Amid the long-standing debate, another fan brought up a comparison with Belal Muhammad, writing, “Belal is almost same size as Islam he didnt looked like that with Garry.”

“And yes, Muhammad is 5’10,” which is exactly Makhachev’s listed height, and he actually didn’t look that short against Ian Garry during their shared event in Qatar. The difference was noticeable, but it wasn’t like the Irishman was looking down from the tenth floor. Now, as many assume that the welterweight contender would have some physical advantages, another user commented, “Islam performs better against taller Opponents btw. Spot on.”

For the record, the Dagestani champion’s wrestling style, which relies on creating pressure against the cage, often works better against taller opponents. Dustin Poirier did a respectable job evading those sequences, but Volkanovski in Australia looked even more fluid escaping traps, largely because of his shorter stature and compact base. Now, would that same dynamic work against Garry? One fan doesn’t think so, writing, “Yeah Ian Garry will likely dominate this one I would bet.”

That said, as the possible welterweight showdown is picking up steam, do you think we’re going to see Russia vs Ireland once again? Let us know in the comments section below.