UFC Fans Find Stranger in Their Truck Bed After Returning Home From OKC Fight Night

For most fans, UFC Oklahoma City turned out to be a memorable event. After nearly a decade, the promotion returned to the U.S. state for its fourth visit, with Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman’s stellar showdown headlining the Fight Night card that delivered on expectations. However, for two particular fans, the night took a bizarre and unexpected turn.

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According to a News9 report, a man named Andrew Dixon and his brother Lance, from Edmond, attended the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City to watch last week’s action-packed card. After the fights concluded, the brothers returned to their truck and drove home. However, just as they pulled into their driveway in Edmond, Lance noticed that a mysterious man was casually moving in the bed of their truck. The entire incident was captured on a home security camera, and the footage was later shared on social media by Andrew’s fiancée, where it quickly went viral.

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“Hey Andrew, you got a stray!” Lance said in the clip. “You got someone in the bed of your truck.”

After that, both brothers went to check on the man in their truck and asked if he was alright.

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“You didn’t want to knock on the window or nothing?” one of the brothers asked.

“No, I’m good,” the stranger responded.

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Andrew then opened the truck’s door and let the man out. Lance jokingly pointed out that the stranger had traveled with them all the way to Edmond without them realizing it.

“You’re all the way in Edmond, Oklahoma!” Lance jokingly said.

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“Thank you kindly,” the man replied, prompting a simple “No problem” from Andrew.

Finding a stranger hiding in your vehicle can certainly be a bizarre and potentially dangerous experience, as such encounters can sometimes take an unexpected turn. Fortunately, in this case, the man who had entered the UFC fan’s truck appeared to mean no harm and even thanked the brothers for helping him out. While situations like this are extremely rare, a similarly bizarre incident happened before that left everyone surprised.

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Imago Mma arena. Empty fight cage under lights. 3D rendering, A 3d render of MMA arena fight cage under floodlights

In January 2023, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 34–31 in the playoffs, much to the delight of Bills fans who attended the game. Amid the postgame chaos, however, one fan reportedly mistook a stranger’s pickup truck for his father’s, hopped into the truck bed, and fell asleep. The fan ended up riding for more than an hour and remained asleep in the truck until the owners discovered him after arriving home.

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Now, when it comes to unusual interactions with strangers, a former MMA fighter once pulled off something so bizarre that it left many people baffled.

Ex-UFC fighter stayed with a stranger for three days before a fight

For those who may not know, Shonie Carter (51-32-7) was one of the prominent names in the MMA world during his time. The Illinois-based fighter competed in several major promotions, including the UFC, Bellator, and KSW. Carter built a reputation through memorable performances, including his victory over former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra and his classic fight against Pat Miletich.

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But despite his exciting fights inside the cage, the American fighter also became known for one particularly daring request.

According to an MMA Fighting report, Carter’s fight purse at the time was not enough to cover his hotel expenses, so he came up with an unusual solution. Ahead of his fight against The Ultimate Fighter 3 contestant Danny Abbadi in September 2009, the former UFC fighter posted on an MMA forum asking if anyone could give him a place to stay for three days. He wrote, “I am coming to LA and need a place to crash for 3 days,” and even provided his phone number.

Remarkably, a stranger accepted Carter’s request and allowed the MMA veteran to stay at his home. Following this, Carter then went on to knock out Abbadi in their fight, making the entire sequence of events one of the more bizarre stories from his fighting career.

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That said, as the aforementioned incidents show, bizarre encounters can happen anytime and anywhere. Sometimes, however, they end up being more hilarious than concerning, and thankfully, none of these unusual situations took a dangerous turn.