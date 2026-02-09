UFC Fans Lament as Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones Russian Reality Show Footage Surfaces

Russian fighters and Russian promotions rarely fail to grab the attention of viewers, and when two of UFC’s bitter rivals join the show, it becomes a must-watch. Last month, former UFC heavyweight champions Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones signed ALF Global Reality, the Russian version of The Ultimate Fighter. In the show, the two UFC veterans became coaches for opposing teams. While the show looked eye-catching, it appears Cormier may be regretting that decision.

Daniel Cormier is known to many for his dominant and intimidating striking and grappling skills inside the Octagon, along with his funny personality outside the cage. Apart from his wins over opponents such as Derrick Lewis, Stipe Miocic, and Anderson Silva, ‘DC’ is widely regarded as approachable and good-natured. He is often seen exchanging friendly jabs with Russian MMA legends and UFC stars like Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That said, what the UFC veteran recently experienced on the ALF Global Reality set appeared to be something entirely different. A video posted by Red Corner MMA showed behind-the-scenes footage from the show, accompanied by the caption, “Daniel Cormier couldn’t believe what was happening around him as he went head-to-head with Jon Jones at ALF Global.”

The clip showed young fighters engaging in heated brawls and physical altercations, all while cameras captured the surrounding chaos. At one point, Daniel Cormier could be seen with his hand on his forehead, visibly overwhelmed and almost “traumatized” by the situation. Fans, shocked by the intensity, wondered how an MMA legend like Cormier could be part of such a chaotic show.

Chaos Unfolds Around Daniel Cormier on Russia’s TUF

Last month, ALF released the poster for Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 3, leaving fans stunned. They immediately started speculating how much Cormier must be earning to share a room with Jones, given their decade-long rivalry. At one point, Jon Jones reportedly even threatened ‘DC’.

Now, fans are reacting to the latest brawl clips from Thailand, where the reality show’s chaos has left many unable to contain themselves. One fan commented, “This is the dumbest sh-t I ever seen in my life.” This latest ALF stint marks Cormier’s first, but it is Jones’ second appearance. Last year, Jones joined the Russian reality show to coach against Nate Diaz, a fighter known for his chaotic nature.

However, Diaz quit on the first day after he clashed with Russian contestant Zalimkhan “Zalik” Yusupov, escalating from a verbal jab into a full-blown brawl. As a result, Diaz’s team left the show, and former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal replaced him. Now, Russian fighters have once again engaged in altercations.

A fan commented, “That’s just how Russians are, DC shouldn’t have visited that s-thole.” Although ALF is a Russian reality show, the producers filmed several recent sessions in Thailand. Consequently, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have spent significant time there, though ‘DC’ reportedly did not enjoy Thailand because of a bitter experience with local authorities. A fan added, “More Live footage of what was happening.”

Some fans compared ALF Reality to Dana White’s $500 million power slap, which many criticize due to its high risk of CTE. One fan commented, “Idk what is worse this shit or power slap.” Meanwhile, MMA promotions continue trying to reach the UFC’s level of publicity, often sharing viral videos of brawls and confrontations. Because of this, fans even wished Daniel Cormier had joined the chaos, with one fan noting, “DC just didn’t wanna have to get up and beat some kid’s a–es.”

While Cormier could have handled any brawl easily, he reportedly did not enjoy the experience. However, he was able to make a good sum of money from the show, which gave fans a rare glimpse of the two pitted against each other. One fan commented, “What an intense moment! Witnessing two legends in the Octagon always reminds us of the incredible journey and dedication behind their rivalry.”

What’s your take on Daniel Cormier’s involvement in the ALF Global Reality show? Should he focus on the UFC and American ventures rather than participate in controversial promotions and stunts? Drop your thoughts below.