UFC Fans Left Baffled as Rankings Get Even Worse After Strickland’s Houston Win

Is Dana White’s privilege still influencing the UFC? As February comes to an end, White & Co. updated their rankings this Monday morning following last week’s UFC Houston: Strickland vs. Hernandez, which shook up the division. Naturally, these unexpected moves sparked widespread criticism on social media, and many fans voiced valid concerns.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sean Strickland, despite winning his fight via knockout, stayed at rank 3. Nassourdine Imavov stands at #2 in the division, which is again questionable give Strickland defeated him at UFC Fight Night 217. What shocked everyone, however, was welterweight star Colby Covington’s ranking, which quickly reignited debates across platforms. ‘Chaos’, one of the sport’s most hated and controversial fighters, has not fought in the Octagon for 437 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

He last competed at UFC Tampa in December 2024, where Joaquin Buckley brutally defeated him in the third round. Since then, Covington has stayed away from competition but has still maintained a steady position in the top 15. Remarkably, his last win came in 2022, yet the UFC kept his ranking almost the same.

In the latest welterweight rankings, the UFC moved Colby Covington up one position, placing him at 13 in the division.

ADVERTISEMENT

ACD MMA recently highlighted the unusual situation, noting that the Clovis native maintained and even improved his rank despite staying away from the sport for so long. Naturally, many fans blamed Covington’s close relationship with Dana White and President Donald Trump for the privilege he received. However, Dana White quickly dismissed those claims, saying that seeing Colby Covington under top 15 rankings “make no sense” to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

At the same time, the debate intensified as fans pointed out that Derrick Lewis improved his rank despite last month’s loss against Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC 324. Lewis jumped 3 places and is currently ranked #8 in the heavyweight ranking.

White has already joined hands with Meta to bring in AI based ranking system in the near future. Until then, the UFC continues to use its old ranking system. Although Dana White clarified that he does not influence the rankings, fans remain unconvinced.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC fans question Dana White’s hand in maintaining Covington’s top 15 status

“I have nothing to do with the rankings,” a fan repeated Dana White’s earlier remarks, taking a sharp jab at the UFC CEO. UFC fans know that Dana White drives most decisions in the organization. While the media prepares the official rankings, fans still struggle to accept Colby Covington and Derrick Lewis in their current positions. Many also recognize how much the UFC favors both fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s because he loves Trump and so does Dana White,” a fan commented.

Right now, the UFC focuses on its Paramount+ deal, promoting fighters who can connect with Western audiences. Derrick Lewis and Colby Covington entertain fans with their humor and trash talk, giving them an edge. At the same time, some fans see this as an unfair advantage over other fighters. One fan joked, “At this rate, I could be a ranked UFC fighter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Derrick Lewis last fought at UFC 324, where Waldo Cortes Acosta stopped the Black Beast. Yet, fans remain unhappy seeing the UFC improve his ranking. “UFC roster is in great shape, I see,” one fan commented.

Meanwhile, the UFC builds toward its White House event on June 14 this summer. Reports say the promotion wants American fighters on the card. Since there is no American champion, they plan to feature an interim champ, Justin Gaethje, and also capitalize on popular American fighters like Derrick Lewis. A fan noted, “This is to justify him being on the White House card.” Another fan added, “Sells tickets tho… UFC is on its arse.”

Fans also criticize Colby Covington’s ranking. “There are so many unranked WW that would destroy him,” one fan said. Last week at UFC Houston, Jacobe Smith showcased why he could become the next big name in the welterweight division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many fans have also taken aim at Dana White’s favoritism. “At this point this is beyond Dana favoritism, what does Colby have on Dana, how is he still ranked,” a fan asked.

In the heavyweight division, the UFC is cutting several boring and lackluster fighters. This year, they already removed names like heavyweight star Jailton Almeida, which fans see as a reason Derrick Lewis moved up in the rankings. One fan commented, “Honestly can’t be mad when there’s no talent in that division. Keep the entertaining big name relevant even though he’s falling off.”

Overall, that reaction highlights the grim reality fans see in the UFC’s current rankings. So, what’s your take on the latest UFC rankings? Do you agree with these fans? Share your thoughts below.