UFC Fans Make Retirement Gift Demand as Rihanna, Lil Wayne Eyed for Dustin Poirier’s Hometown Walkout

When Dustin Poirier comes out to the roar of a New Orleans crowd on July 19, it will be more than just another big event; it will be a moment that has been building for fifteen years. The Louisiana native, who has always wanted to end his illustrious career on home turf, will have that opportunity when he headlines UFC 318 versus Max Holloway. For UFC CEO Dana White, hosting the pay-per-view in New Orleans was more than just business; it was personal.

“This is for him,” White stated, confirming what fans had suspected all along: this night belonged to Poirier. Fittingly, the UFC is bringing out the BMF belt, a championship designated solely for the most historic and fan-favorite fights. ‘The Diamond’ and Holloway have already clashed twice, and with a trilogy match planned, it’s only fitting that their last fight include something special.

Dustin Poirier, who has defeated ‘Blessed’ in both of their previous matchups, has the opportunity to end his career on a high note. For Max Holloway, it’s a chance at vengeance. But it’s a high-stakes matchup between two UFC veterans whose names will go down in history. And that’s exactly how Dana White sees them: legends.

In an interview with WDSU, White couldn’t stop admiring Dustin Poirier’s consistency, heart, and endurance. “He’s ranked No. 5 in the world right now in the lightweight division. He’s achieved a lot. He’s one of the all-time greats,” White stated.

With over a decade of experience in the Octagon and noteworthy fights against Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Conor McGregor, Poirier’s resume speaks volumes. He may never have won the definitive title, but he did acquire something far more valuable: respect from fans, fighters, and UFC brass alike.

There’s also a poetic symmetry to it all. The last time the UFC visited New Orleans was in 2015, when Dustin Poirier defeated Yancy Medeiros in the very same city where he now wishes to say goodbye. That performance earned him the ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus, which may have foreshadowed this final act.

Since then, he has established a legacy of grit and goodwill, even founding The Good Fight Foundation to give back to his community. His transformation from Lafayette brawler to global superstar is the type of narrative that rarely receives the finish it deserves. This time, it just might, so fans have a special request.

UFC fans demand a special walkout for Dustin Poirier

If UFC 318 is truly going to be Dustin Poirier’s farewell, fans expect it to be done in the grandest way, from the walkout to the final post-fight moment in the cage. And nothing sets the tone for a beautiful farewell like the walkout song. For many, Poirier’s final entrance should be nothing short of iconic.

One emotional fan fantasized, “We need Rihanna to sing ‘Diamonds’ for his final walkout.” Another included a reference to New Orleans culture: “Get Lil Wayne to walk him out.” That wasn’t just a fantasy—’The Diamond’ himself once mentioned that Lil Wayne’s “Drop the World” was his first walkout song, and now fans are hoping for full-circle magic with a live show. Others were inclined toward a classic exit: “Diamonds Are Forever by Dame Shirley Bassey to be Dustin’s last song 😢.”

Nonetheless, even as emotions ran high, not every fan believed the opponent selection matched the occasion. A pocket of discontent has formed around the trilogy with Max Holloway. “Against someone he beat twice? Not the move, really,” one fan commented, emphasizing the point.

Another commented on the squandered opportunity: “I really wish it was the trilogy with Gaethje!!” Then came the most straightforward response: “No one wanted it against Max, though.” Holloway may be popular, but many felt that the emotional weight of Poirier’s finale deserved a more unresolved rivalry.

Then followed calls for a very different fight. Fans have long fantasized about a fight between Dustin Poirier and Ilia Topuria. “He picked Max instead of Ilia because he knows he’d lose,” one user said, clearly dissatisfied with the pairing. The conversation did not end there: “Should be him vs. Ilia.”

The idea inspired a completely different type of theory. As one fan stated it bluntly, “He ain’t gonna retire. Got 1 more in him after Ilia wins.” Whether it’s denial or wishful speculation, fans are clearly not ready to say goodbye—and some feel ‘The Diamond’ isn’t either.